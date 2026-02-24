Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Daxton Bennick Has 3 Consecutive Opening Round Podiums, What About the Rest of His 250SX Races?

February 24, 2026, 10:10am
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Daxton Bennick was a long-time KTM amateur rider but spent his final amateur season and first two pro years with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. But for 2026, Bennick joined the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. So, this change to the Husqvarna (under the KTM Group umbrella) is kinda a homecoming of sorts. 

In his first ride with Husqvarna, Bennick earned a podium finish in the 250SX East Division opener at the Arlington SX. It was Bennick's third consecutive podium at the 250SX East Division opener. He finished third in his first ever 250SX main event start (third in the 2024 Detroit SX), then he finished second in the 2025 Tampa SX last February. Saturday night, Bennick landed on the final step of the podium to get his third straight round one podium.

  • Bennick at the 2024 Detroit SX.
    Bennick at the 2024 Detroit SX. Align Media
  • Bennick at the 2024 Detroit SX.
    Bennick at the 2024 Detroit SX. Align Media
  • Bennick at the 2025 Tampa SX.
    Bennick at the 2025 Tampa SX. Align Media
  • Bennick at the 2025 Tampa SX.
    Bennick at the 2025 Tampa SX. Align Media
  • Bennick at the '26 Arlington SX.
    Bennick at the '26 Arlington SX. Align Media
  • Bennick at the '26 Arlington SX.
    Bennick at the '26 Arlington SX. Align Media

So, Bennick is now three-for-three on podiums at the opening round, but what about the rest of his 250SX races? 

Bennick's 250SX Supercross results...

In the opening round:
3 main event starts
3 podiums
Average finish: 2.7

In his other 13 main event starts:
0 podiums
9 top-tens
3 top-fives
Best finish: 4 (2024 Philly SX)
Average finish: 10.4

Last year, Bennick was injured in a training crash between the opening round and round two of SX. Is this the year Bennick carries this round one momentum into more rounds?

All of Daxton Bennick's 250SX Starts to Date

Daxton Bennick

Morganton, NC United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 21, 2026 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
22
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX ShowdownApril 12, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 5, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 22, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX ShowdownMarch 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 1, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
17
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 11, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX EastApril 27, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
20
Supercross 
Nashville 		250SX ShowdownApril 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 16, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 9, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 2, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 3, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results


