Daxton Bennick was a long-time KTM amateur rider but spent his final amateur season and first two pro years with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. But for 2026, Bennick joined the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. So, this change to the Husqvarna (under the KTM Group umbrella) is kinda a homecoming of sorts.

In his first ride with Husqvarna, Bennick earned a podium finish in the 250SX East Division opener at the Arlington SX. It was Bennick's third consecutive podium at the 250SX East Division opener. He finished third in his first ever 250SX main event start (third in the 2024 Detroit SX), then he finished second in the 2025 Tampa SX last February. Saturday night, Bennick landed on the final step of the podium to get his third straight round one podium.