A night of firsts...in both classes!!

In the 250 Class, the East Division kicked off with a bang. Pierce Brown came out swinging after a wild first turn pile up. Jo Shimoda showed he's a title contender after just four days on the bike following an off-season crash that left him with broken vertebrae. Finally...for the third year in a row, Daxton Bennick put it on the box at the season opener.

The 450 Class was 20 minutes of back and forth between what seemed to be the same 5 riders that have been going at it all season. The big story of the Evening was that of Hunter Lawrence getting his first 450 supercross win and maintaining the red plate leading into Daytona. Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb were right on his tail—Tomac charging back up after a sub-par start and Cooper Webb keeping the points lead to a minimum. Finally, Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager Lars Lindstrom weighs in on not one...but two "red cross flag" incidents on the night.

Film/edit: Rob Filebark