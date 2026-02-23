After finishing third in the Arlington Supercross, Cooper Webb was clearly frustrated. The three-time and defending 450SX Champion got the holehot and had the early race lead before Ken Roczen quickly passed into the lead. Webb would later battle with Roczen and Eli Tomac in the later stages of the race. Tomac made a pass and bumped Webb off the track, putting the #1 from second to fourth. Eventually, he passed Roczen back to take the final spot on the podium. In the post-race media scrum afterwards, Webb talked about the aggression from both Roczen and Tomac, plus Hunter Lawrence’s ride, and more.

Webb’s highlight quote was this: “I think we just all knew whoever got Kenny first could break away and that was going to do the job and I think that's what happened.” Enter Lawrence, who Roczen fought off lap after lap after lap until finally the #96 got by and snuck away for the race win!

If there were any opportunities out there to be found, you were seeing them and you were going for it. At times it seemed like there might've been frustrating situations out there. What kind of emotions were you battling throughout that main?

Cooper Webb: Just cat-and-mouse. You're trying to make the move on Kenny, but then you got someone behind you and he's going fast, but then it felt like we were kind a little bit faster coming through. So, pick your lines and basically, I made two mistakes all night or one really big one on the on-on-off and that's where Hunter got me. And then I just was bummed at myself. I feel like early in the race I should have made something happen. But with that being said, it is what it is. We were all really close and just later, like I said, when Eli made his pass on me, I had just got around Kenny and then obviously had to get back by or when I came on the track, I was behind him. So just kind of got shuffled around and kind of lost that tow at the end when I had to get by around 94 late and they just had that gap on me. So, happy with the riding, just needed to be more aggressive at the beginning.

You mentioned the aggressiveness at the beginning, I think it was the second turn there, you guys were... Kenny, you right next to each other. I guess, how do you manage that fine line of not being too aggressive two turns into the race but knowing something like that's coming here and there?

Yeah, exactly. Yeah, it's hard. You want to solidify yourself and I should've shut the door maybe in the first rhythm and I didn't, I kind of wanted to give him a little bit of room and he took advantage of it. As we know, Kenny's really good at the beginning of the races, so that's where you don't want to get cat-and-mouse and slow the race up. So, I was happy with kind of settling in, slotting in behind him. But then there was a certain time where I was like, "Hey, it's time to go and the guys are coming." And I think we just all knew whoever got Kenny first could break away and that was going to do the job and I think that's what happened.