Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Watch: Arlington SX Video Highlights

February 23, 2026, 11:25am
Watch: Arlington SX Video Highlights
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round seven of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Arlington SX as Pierce Brown (Yamaha) won the opening 250SX East Division main event and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

Read: Honda Manager Lindstrom on Safety Infractions in 250 and 450 Main Events: “Now is the time for them to stand by the rulebook and do the right penalty” [Update]

250SX

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 16:41.161 50.095 Sandy, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		16:43.576 2.415 49.571 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:44.938 1.362 49.920 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:48.694 3.757 49.543 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:54.307 5.613 49.561 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:23.939 48.564 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:26.756 2.817 48.627 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:31.790 5.035 48.665 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:35.329 3.540 48.789 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:38.930 3.601 48.920 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Supercross 2026 - Round 7 Arlington | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/21/26 | Motorsports on NBC

2026 SMX Insider Post Race Show: Round #7 Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium 

