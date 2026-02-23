Round seven of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Arlington SX as Pierce Brown (Yamaha) won the opening 250SX East Division main event and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

Read: Honda Manager Lindstrom on Safety Infractions in 250 and 450 Main Events: “Now is the time for them to stand by the rulebook and do the right penalty” [Update]