Watch: Arlington SX Video Highlights
February 23, 2026, 11:25am
Round seven of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Arlington SX as Pierce Brown (Yamaha) won the opening 250SX East Division main event and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
250SX
Supercross
Arlington - 250SX EastFebruary 21, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Pierce Brown
|16:41.161
|50.095
|Sandy, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|
Jo Shimoda
|16:43.576
|2.415
|49.571
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|16:44.938
|1.362
|49.920
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|16:48.694
|3.757
|49.543
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Cole Davies
|16:54.307
|5.613
|49.561
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Supercross
Arlington - 450SXFebruary 21, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:23.939
|48.564
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Eli Tomac
|21:26.756
|2.817
|48.627
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Cooper Webb
|21:31.790
|5.035
|48.665
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|21:35.329
|3.540
|48.789
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Justin Cooper
|21:38.930
|3.601
|48.920
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F