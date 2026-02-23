Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Arlington Post-Race Interviews: Brown, Shimoda, Lawrence, Tomac, Lindstrom, and More

February 23, 2026, 9:35am
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Pierce Brown took the 250SX main event win—the first of his career—over Jo Shimoda and Daxton Bennick

In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence earned his first career 450SX main event win over Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as Honda's Lars Lindstrom, who gives his honest opinion on the possible safety infractions that were under review for penalties.

Read: Honda Manager Lindstrom on Safety Infractions in 250 and 450 Main Events: “Now is the time for them to stand by the rulebook and do the right penalty” [Update]

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 16:41.161 50.095 Sandy, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		16:43.576 2.415 49.571 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:44.938 1.362 49.920 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:23.939 48.564 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:26.756 2.817 48.627 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:31.790 5.035 48.665 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted