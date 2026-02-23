Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Jalek Swoll Update After DNF in Arlington 250SX East Opener

February 23, 2026, 12:55pm
Jalek Swoll Update After DNF in Arlington 250SX East Opener
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

On Saturday, Jalek Swoll lined up for his first 250SX main event since the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale. The Triumph Factory Racing rider suffered a pre-season Achilles tendon injury that kept him out for the entire season before he re-injured that same leg late in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in August.

When the main event in Texas got underway, Swoll was running sixth before he crashed on the third lap and did not rejoin the race. He officially recorded 21st in the results page.

Luckily, it sounds like he escaped injury as he said afterwards he pulled off since his bike was damaged.

Swoll said the following in the Triumph post-race press release:

“I rode a little tight in my heat race, but I loosened up for the main event. I made quick passes and felt pretty good. I had a racing incident in the whoops – another rider came over on me and I had a crash. I would have loved to finish the race to have the laps under my belt, but the bike was a little bent up. I'm looking forward to Daytona.”

Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America, said the following in the release:

"Tonight was one of the toughest tracks I have seen in a long time, which threw a lot of challenges for all the riders. Sadly it was not the start to 250SX East that we wanted or needed. Jordon showed strong promise, despite the results not fully reflecting, but we will continue to build on the positives. The team and the riders have a plan of attack moving into the next week with how to improve. We will all hold our heads high and strive to show the world that Triumph belongs at the front."

Swoll posted on Instagram:

“First SX since 2024 obviously didn’t go the way we wanted, made good passes quick in the main and had a moment with another rider that ultimately ended my main, sheered off some metal in the steering department and would’ve been dangerous to try and ride so had to pull out of the race 🤷 shit happens….. good news is I’m healthy and there’s better days ahead🤝”

