Jalek Swoll Update After DNF in Arlington 250SX East Opener
On Saturday, Jalek Swoll lined up for his first 250SX main event since the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale. The Triumph Factory Racing rider suffered a pre-season Achilles tendon injury that kept him out for the entire season before he re-injured that same leg late in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in August.
When the main event in Texas got underway, Swoll was running sixth before he crashed on the third lap and did not rejoin the race. He officially recorded 21st in the results page.
Luckily, it sounds like he escaped injury as he said afterwards he pulled off since his bike was damaged.
Swoll said the following in the Triumph post-race press release:
“I rode a little tight in my heat race, but I loosened up for the main event. I made quick passes and felt pretty good. I had a racing incident in the whoops – another rider came over on me and I had a crash. I would have loved to finish the race to have the laps under my belt, but the bike was a little bent up. I'm looking forward to Daytona.”
Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America, said the following in the release:
"Tonight was one of the toughest tracks I have seen in a long time, which threw a lot of challenges for all the riders. Sadly it was not the start to 250SX East that we wanted or needed. Jordon showed strong promise, despite the results not fully reflecting, but we will continue to build on the positives. The team and the riders have a plan of attack moving into the next week with how to improve. We will all hold our heads high and strive to show the world that Triumph belongs at the front."
Swoll posted on Instagram:
“First SX since 2024 obviously didn’t go the way we wanted, made good passes quick in the main and had a moment with another rider that ultimately ended my main, sheered off some metal in the steering department and would’ve been dangerous to try and ride so had to pull out of the race 🤷 shit happens….. good news is I’m healthy and there’s better days ahead🤝”