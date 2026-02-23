Hunter Lawrence, Brown, Wilson, Martin brothers on PulpMX Show Tonight

What an opener for the 250SX East Division Championship in Arlington and tonight on the PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works we’ll talk about that and more. Joining Steve Matthes in-studio will be Canadian champion Phil Nicoletti, national champion Jeremy Martin and all-round good guy champion Alex Martin to help break down 2026 SX and more.

There it is! Hunter Lawrence’s first 450SX win happened in Dallas and it was epic as he got it with a great battle with Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb. He extended his points lead as well with the win so we’ll talk to Lawrence tonight about that and more.

Pierce Brown won his first 250SX race of his career in a good battle with Jo Shimoda for most of the main event. Super cool story coming back from injury for Brown and we’ll talk to him about Dallas and more.

Dean Wilson’s a UK AX champion, he’s back in the USA and we haven’t had him on in a while. So we’ll talk to the #15 about his program for 2026, how his riding is going, talk some 2026 SX and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

FLY Racing’s 2026 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing