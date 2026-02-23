Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

"Happy to check that little box”

February 23, 2026, 2:35pm
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

“Yeah I’m pretty happy,” said Hunter Lawrence after getting his first 450 win in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. “It’s cool. we have a lot of racing left but happy to check that little box.”

Check that little box? For reals? That’s all that a first 450SX win means to Hunter? Ah, should have expected it from the man who always thinks process first, end result second. If Hunter wins the Monster Energy AMA 450 Supercross Championship, you might get some emotion. For now, a win is just an ends to a mean. Another step toward a bigger prize.

“Even coming off the track, he wasn’t even like that stoked, you know?” said Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager Lars Lindstrom. “I’m freaking out, and he’s like ‘Yeah whatever.’”

You can’t have one without the other. Hunter is doing well because he has taken the emotion out of his program.

This is as much emotion as Hunter would show before reeling it back in. 
This is as much emotion as Hunter would show before reeling it back in.  Align Media

“Hunter’s mental strength is his greatest attribute,” says Lindstrom. “There have been guys in the past that weren’t able to break through to the next level in the sport, and they were great riders, too, but he just has a ton of belief in himself and, obviously with his family and the help from them and this team and the hard work he puts in to be at this level, it’s just amazing, you know?

“It’s amazing he’s able to be that calm in that moment,” Lindstrom explained. “He’s got Cooper Webb behind him just revving at him coming into a turn, and a lot of people that might get in their heads, but he just keeps calm and keeps going. His 250 career was a lot like that.”

Hunter’s first victory was indeed hard earned, a race-long battle with three greats. There’s well over 100 combined 450 victories between Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac, and they each played to their strengths. The early-race pace of Roczen, the Texas magic of Webb, the late-race intimidation of Tomac. He’d already made a pass on Webb when Webb made a mistake trying to get around Roczen. Hunter then had to figure out how to get Roczen while also hold the ever-crafty Webb at bay. Kenny actually admits, in a Suzuki press release, that he “tried to be a roadblock as long as I could.”

“I mean it's like just chess out there,” Lawrence explained of his side. “He would make a little mistake and I'd try and get there, but then he'd have the inside for the next corner and it was really cool. I think that racing is fun to watch and to be a part of it is really cool. Honestly, it's like don't miss, you're playing defense, but you're playing offense. It's cool. I really enjoy that because it is such a tricky spot to be in, but man, it feels good when you pull it off. I think that's one of those very high stakes pressure moment, which I don't know, I just love that. It's so cool and so fun.”

If Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence got any closer it would be a repeat of Seattle. 
If Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence got any closer it would be a repeat of Seattle.  Align Media

It actually seemed like Hunter was more pumped on being in the battle than winning, which makes sense since his focus is always on the process not the end result. After, he rode off and left the trophy behind on the podium, literally.

His thoughts on the last lap while headed for the checkers? Any special emotions?

“No, it was just like one more lap, just hit my marks, don't do anything stupid,” he said. “I need to get across the finish line. That's honestly it.”

And now that he has that elusive win following four second-place finishes this year? Does anything change?

“I mean, not really any different, honestly,” he says. “I feel like I've been doing the same thing for every round this year and I feel like it's been doing well. So I think just keep doing the same approach. Don't need to change a bunch of stuff and just kind of stick with it because I've been getting good starts and I’ve been riding well in the main event. I just need to keep doing that.”

It’s that simple. It’s that effective. Keeping it that way is the hardest part, though, and that constant execution of the same simple plan has reaped massive rewards. Hunter has proven that even in the biggest moments, he sticks with his approach. Then the results will follow.

Hunter Lawrence withstood the pressure from Tomac in the heat and the main event. 
Hunter Lawrence withstood the pressure from Tomac in the heat and the main event.  Align Media
