Brown’s day started off great with being the fastest qualifier and it ended great with a win. But in the middle, he had some hurdles to overcome including race day nerves.

“Yeah, I mean it was a learning day for me," he said. "It's been a while since I've raced a supercross, a full year. So, it took me a little bit to get those nerves out of the way. Yeah, I started off really good in qualifying and then Q2 I was struggling with the whoops, and it kind of compounded, I couldn't really get a clean track and then struggled. I think I ended up sixth and then heat race, terrible start, restart, another bad start and then I was kind of just like playing it safe. There was chaos everywhere. I just wanted to make it through the first couple laps and then make my passes, pick my points. But I was struggling with the whoops. It was really like it came down to that all night long. Once I figured out the whoops and the main, I think I was able to put the rest of the track together.”

One year after suffering a near career-ending injury in the whoops, and it was Brown’s whoop speed that helped him to the win in Arlington. The mental fortitude that takes is not something you see everyday. Pierce Brown could literally hang up his boots tomorrow and his racing career and come back story would be a success. But of course, there’s more to come for Pierce.

“It's the first race of ten and we still have a long ways to go," he said. "And red plate's nice right now, but we still have nine races to go, and I want to keep on building. I mean I'm sure everyone else is too, so I'm excited for the rest of the year.”

In the past Brown’s downfall has always been his starts. But we all know the Star Yamaha can get off the gate just fine. Sure, it is only the first race of the year, but if Brown can back up his speed with good starts, how many more of these wins are in his future?