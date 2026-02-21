Nate Ramsey on RJ Hampshire: “I think you'll see him back before the year's out for supercross”
On Friday ahead of today’s Arlington Supercross, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team manager Nate Ramsey took part in the team manager media window. Ramsey talked about the team’s results and was asked about both 450SX riders RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart, as well as the team’s 250SX riders, too.
Ramsey said that earlier this week Hampshire underwent surgery on his foot injury that sidelined him for the Seattle SX. He said the recovery process is going to be between four to six weeks before he can ride again, but noted Hampshire’s gritty attitude and half joked Hampshire will likely try to ride at three weeks.
Ramsey also noted he thinks Hampshire will be back racing before the end of the monster Energy AMA Supercross season is over: “I think you'll see him back before the year's out for supercross.”
Here is Ramsey's full update on Hampshire's injury:
“Well, if you know RJ, he's always coming back. But, yeah, I mean, everything's going good. He did have surgery on Wednesday of this week to repair a bone in his foot. And everything went really, really good. So, I think we're looking at a four-to-six-week turnaround here. Knowing RJ, he's probably going to be trying to ride in three [weeks]. I mean, he's smart about it and he really is a professional when it comes to, you know, everything you need to do to generate quicker healing and all that stuff. So, I think that he really, really wants to come back and plug in some supercross racing. And we'll be smart about it. But at the same time, I think he'll be able to keep up on fitness and things like that, so it won't be as hard of a transition. So, I think you'll see him back before the year's out for supercross.”
Ramsey was also asked about Casey Cochran, who suffered a collarbone injury earlier this week, just before the first 250SX East Division opener. He said Cochran’s collarbone is a fracture and he has “some other things he's beat up on to that he's going to have to get over.” Ramsey said we could see Cochran’s season debut as early at the Birmingham Supercross, scheduled for March 21. That race is the first East/West Showdown of the year. Here is Ramsey’s first quote on Cochran:
"Yeah, I'm just heartbroken for Casey. I mean, you know, he has put together, again, a really good off-season. It was clean. He really worked the process, he didn't try to do too much too soon, you know. We just really were focused on 'Let's get through this off-season and let's build all the way into the first round.' And I think he executed. He did everything he was asked, whether it was off the bike, on the bike, details of riding, whatever it was. I mean, he is a sponge and he will listen. And I truly believe if we can get him here and have him healthy, we'll all see what he's capable of. And the collarbone, it was a fractured collarbone, it wasn't broken all the way through. He didn't have to have surgery or anything like that. He's got some other things he's beat up on to that he's going to have to get over. But I think the time frame, all in all, is pretty close to the same. So, I think he's got a good chance of being back on the bike in about a month. So, maybe Birmingham is a is a possibility. That's what we're hoping for. And just to kind of go back to how mentally strong he is, he's been through a lot, and I think we have conversations and it's like when it all comes together and when you actually get the results, he's just going to appreciate it that much more, you know, It's all there. And he puts in the work. So, it's a matter of time before he can show us all what he's made of."