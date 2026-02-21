Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans. Today, our first 250SX East Division race of 2026 takes place here in Arlington, Texas. While the outside weather today will be a high of 61° Fahrenheit with sun, weather will not be a factor as we have our third indoor venue of the season. AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys National Football League (NFL) team, is hosting today's seventh round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
While the Arlington Supercross has been a Triple Crown race for the last four races in this stadium (2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025), today’s event is a regular format.
There are a ton of storylines to follow today, with the exciting 450SX championship still a very close battle at the top, and an all-new field of 250SX riders starting their season in the 250SX East Division today. Hunter Lawrence enters today with the 450SX points lead, whereas the 250SX East Division will have all the same backgrounds on their machines except for the purple background, yellow #30 on defending 250SMX Champion Jo Shimoda's Honda.
And with the departure of two-time 250SX East Division Champion Tom Vialle, there will be a brand-new champion in this division. Nate Thrasher enters with the most wins in the active field with six, then Seth Hammaker with three race wins, then Cole Davies and Jo Shimoda with two races wins each. There are lots of fast riders on the entry list for today. Good luck guessing who will strike first and get the first main event win of the season, this field is deep! Give us your predictions for tonight's winners in the comments section below.
Missing from the 250SX East Division opener will be Ty Masterpool, who posted on Instagram Friday he will not be racing today. His Instagram caption read:
"250 east? 👀 unfortunately we had some problems during testing so we’ll miss y’all this weekend at the home race but plan is to be back next weekend…"
Read the full injury report for today.
Today's Arlington SX layout reminds me of the 2025 Detroit SX layout that we saw last year at Ford Field in Michigan. That race provided some excellent racing in both 250SX East and 450SX that night, so hopefully we can have a similar turnout tonight!
Track walk starts at 10 a.m. local time (Central time) and bikes will be on track at 11:30 a.m. local time/12:30 p.m. Eastern with the first 250SX sessions, then the 450SX groups.
Check out today's full schedule (times local to Arlington, Texas, in Central time zone).
A quick look at some of the riders from the 250SX East Division during Friday's PM press day session ahead of their first round, Saturday's Arlington #Supercross.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 21, 2026
📹 for @racerxonline #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX2026 #SMX pic.twitter.com/OuPosz3yHM
- Supercross
ArlingtonKTM Junior SX
There are only:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 21, 2026
3 active #Supercross riders with a 450SX win at AT&T Stadium:
Webb: 7 wins
Tomac: 3 wins
Roczen: 1 win
2 active 250SX East Division riders with a win at AT&T Stadium:
Nate Thrasher & Seth Hammaker each with one win#SXQuickStats #SXHistory #SXStats #SX2026