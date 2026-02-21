Results Archive
How Many 450SX Wins Does Cooper Webb Have in AT&T Stadium?

February 21, 2026, 5:15pm
How Many 450SX Wins Does Cooper Webb Have in AT&T Stadium?
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

How Many 450SX Wins Does Cooper Webb Have in AT&T Stadium?

One week ago, Cooper Webb finished second at the Seattle SX. Webb had two consecutive wins at Lumen Field in Washington (2024 and 2025), but he was bested by Eli Tomac this go round. Now though, today’s seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is at AT&T Stadium, where Webb has truly been great.

Just how great? AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys National Football League (NFL) team, is Webb’s best venue as has landed on the 450SX podium eight times in 11 starts. Of those eight podiums, seven of them were main event wins!

So, in total, Webb has seven wins in 11 450SX main event starts at AT&T Stadium.

Since Webb’s incredible, last-turn pass on Ken Roczen back in 2019, Webb has finished off the podium just once here—a 12th in the 2020 Arlington SX Triple Crown when he crashed DNF’ed over a Dragon’s Back.

The winner of the 2020 event was Eli Tomac, who has three total 450SX wins at AT&T Stadium. Tomac also won in 2018 and in 2022.

In the 18 total 450SX races to date, the only other active rider with a win here aside from Tomac and Webb is Ken Roczen, who won the 2016 main event here.

See all of Webb's results at AT&T Stadium below.

  • Webb in 2024.
    Webb in 2024. Align Media
  • Webb in 2024.
    Webb in 2024. Align Media
  • Webb at the 2021 Arlington 3 SX.
    Webb at the 2021 Arlington 3 SX. Align Media
  • Webb at the 2021 Arlington 1 SX.
    Webb at the 2021 Arlington 1 SX. Align Media
  • Webb and Roczen in the final turn at the 2019 Arlington SX.
    Webb and Roczen in the final turn at the 2019 Arlington SX. Rich Shepherd
  • Webb in the final turn at the 2019 Arlington SX.
    Webb in the final turn at the 2019 Arlington SX. Rich Shepherd

All of Cooper Webb's 450SX Results at AT&T Stadium

Cooper Webb

Cooper Webb

Newport, NC United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 22, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 24, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 25, 2023 KTM 450 SX-F
3
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 26, 2022 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 3 		450SXMarch 20, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 2 		450SXMarch 16, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		450SXMarch 13, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
12
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 22, 2020 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 16, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
6
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 17, 2018 Yamaha YZ450F
14
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 11, 2017 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

The other two active riders with a 450SX win at AT&T Stadium: Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen.

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 26, 2022
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX

February 22, 2020
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 5 - 1 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX Main Event

February 17, 2018
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 49.250 25 Laps Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450F
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX Main Event

February 20, 2016
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 50.625 20 Laps Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

