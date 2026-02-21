How Many 450SX Wins Does Cooper Webb Have in AT&T Stadium?

One week ago, Cooper Webb finished second at the Seattle SX. Webb had two consecutive wins at Lumen Field in Washington (2024 and 2025), but he was bested by Eli Tomac this go round. Now though, today’s seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is at AT&T Stadium, where Webb has truly been great.

Just how great? AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys National Football League (NFL) team, is Webb’s best venue as has landed on the 450SX podium eight times in 11 starts. Of those eight podiums, seven of them were main event wins!

So, in total, Webb has seven wins in 11 450SX main event starts at AT&T Stadium.

Since Webb’s incredible, last-turn pass on Ken Roczen back in 2019, Webb has finished off the podium just once here—a 12th in the 2020 Arlington SX Triple Crown when he crashed DNF’ed over a Dragon’s Back.

The winner of the 2020 event was Eli Tomac, who has three total 450SX wins at AT&T Stadium. Tomac also won in 2018 and in 2022.

In the 18 total 450SX races to date, the only other active rider with a win here aside from Tomac and Webb is Ken Roczen, who won the 2016 main event here.

See all of Webb's results at AT&T Stadium below.