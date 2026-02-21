Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Caden Dudney Ahead of Pro 250SX Debut at Arlington SX: “Get a start, go from there and just learn”

February 21, 2026, 6:00am
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has added another rider to the pro ranks for this weekend’s Arlington Supercross. Yamaha has announced Caden Dudney will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Dudney race two rounds of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, 7-13 for 11th overall at Unadilla National and 17-13 for 14th overall at the Budds Creek National finale, earning #82 for 2026. 

He finished second in the Anaheim 2 SX SMX Next main event, then won the Houston SX SMX Next main event. Now, Dudney will get the nod for the pro ranks for the 250SX East Division opener. We caught up to Dudney, and his mechanic Hayden Ferguson, on Friday during press day.

Dudney said:

“I'm kind of shooting for top ten. I know I can definitely be there. It's just, I’ve got to get a start. So, get a start, go from there and just learn. But, yeah, obviously you gotta send it. You gotta send it with these guys. They, especially for qualifying, that one lap, they're just all out. It's like, kind of crazy sometimes!”

Film/edit: Mitch Kendra

  • Align Media
  • Supercross

    Arlington

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 21 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
