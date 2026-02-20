Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Arlington Preview with Stewart, Swoll, Shimoda, Davies, Thrasher and More

February 20, 2026, 10:45pm
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas where Monster Energy AMA Supercross kicks off the 250 East Division Championship. Lots of stories to track! Jo Shimoda is back from injury, Cole Davies is a favorite, Nate Thrasher is ready Jalek Swoll is on the mend, and more. You'll hear from them as well as Devin Simonson, Coty Schock, and Cullin Park. plus a good look at Military Appreciation Race graphics and gear. Brought to you by the Honda CRF450R and Honda CRF250R. Hunter Lawrence carries the red plate into action on his Honda this weekend 

Read Now
