6D Helmets presents your First Look at AT&T Stadium for the Arlington Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round seven of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is the first round of the 250SX East Division Championship, so we have a whole field of all-new faces in 250SX!

Riders featured include: Eli Tomac, Marshal Weltin, Caden Dudney, Jalek Swoll, Jo Shimoda, Drew Adams, Seth Hammaker, Jordon Smith, Cole Davies, and Luke Clout.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

