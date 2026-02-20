Results Archive
How to Watch: Arlington Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

February 20, 2026, 6:00am
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 21, as AT&T Stadium hosts the Arlington Supercross. 

Check out how to watch round seventh below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Arlington for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for round seven: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Arlington also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 21 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     250SX East
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 21
    AT&T Stadium
    Arlington, TX United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CST)
    Thursday
    12:00pm4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    12:30pm3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing
    1:00pm4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical inspection
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    8:00am6:00pm 8:00am – 6:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am11:00am 8:00am – 11:00am AMA Registration
    10:00am10:30am 10:00am – 10:30am Rider Track Walk
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    10:45am11:00am 10:45am – 11:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours
    10:00am 10:00am Saturday Autogate Closes
    12:00pm3:15pm 12:00pm – 3:15pm Race Day Live Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:00am 11:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    5:00pm 5:00pm FanFest Close
    11:30am11:42am 11:30am – 11:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:47am11:59am 11:47am – 11:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:04pm12:16pm 12:04pm – 12:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:21pm12:33pm 12:21pm – 12:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:38pm12:50pm 12:38pm – 12:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:55pm1:07pm 12:55pm – 1:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    1:12pm1:22pm 1:12pm – 1:22pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice
    1:22pm1:32pm 1:22pm – 1:32pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:32pm2:10pm 1:32pm – 2:10pm Track Maintenance
    2:10pm2:22pm 2:10pm – 2:22pm 250 Group C Qualifying
    2:27pm2:39pm 2:27pm – 2:39pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    2:44pm2:56pm 2:44pm – 2:56pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    3:01pm3:13pm 3:01pm – 3:13pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    3:18pm3:30pm 3:18pm – 3:30pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    3:35pm3:47pm 3:35pm – 3:47pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    3:52pm4:02pm 3:52pm – 4:02pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying
    4:02pm4:12pm 4:02pm – 4:12pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:12pm4:22pm 4:12pm – 4:22pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:22pm5:15pm 4:22pm – 5:15pm Track Maintenance
    5:30pm6:06pm 5:30pm – 6:06pm Opening Ceremonies Peacock
    6:06pm6:14pm 6:06pm – 6:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:20pm6:28pm 6:20pm – 6:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:34pm6:42pm 6:34pm – 6:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    6:48pm6:56pm 6:48pm – 6:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    7:02pm7:08pm 7:02pm – 7:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders
    7:08pm7:17pm 7:08pm – 7:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    7:17pm7:21pm 7:17pm – 7:21pm Track Maintenance
    7:21pm7:28pm 7:21pm – 7:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    7:33pm7:40pm 7:33pm – 7:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    7:40pm7:51pm 7:40pm – 7:51pm Track Maintenance
    7:51pm7:54pm 7:51pm – 7:54pm 250 Sighting Lap
    7:56pm8:13pm 7:56pm – 8:13pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    8:13pm8:21pm 8:13pm – 8:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    8:21pm8:24pm 8:21pm – 8:24pm Track Maintenance
    8:24pm8:27pm 8:24pm – 8:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    8:29pm8:51pm 8:29pm – 8:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    8:51pm9:00pm 8:51pm – 9:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Arlington Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Arlington, Texas (Central time).

Arlington SX schedule
Arlington SX schedule SMX

Other Links

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Arlington Supercross

Arlington Supercross Race Center

Arlington Supercross Injury Report

Arlington Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Revised: February 17 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
35 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Entry List
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Revised: February 17 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Other Info

AT&T Stadium
Address: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for round seven.

  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview01 (4)
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview01 (4) SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview02
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview04
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview05 (1)
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview05 (1) SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 124
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 123
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 113
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 113
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 106
Full Standings

2025 250SX East Division Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 180
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 177
3R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 173
4Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 137
5Cullin Park Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 131
Full Standings
