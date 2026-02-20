A little creativity goes into everything we build, especially protection.

The Slayco96 Knee Guard features:

-Reactive Memory Foam that absorbs impact on contact

-A compression fit sleeve that keeps the guard secure without constant adjustment

-Breathable construction designed to keep you cool and comfortable through long rides

Watch Axell have some fun with it and see what protection looks like when comfort comes first.

Available now.

Slayco96 Explosion Knee Guard