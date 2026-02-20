Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

Built to Send: The New Slayco96 Explosion Knee Guard

February 20, 2026, 2:30pm

A little creativity goes into everything we build, especially protection.

The Slayco96 Knee Guard features: 

-Reactive Memory Foam that absorbs impact on contact 
-A compression fit sleeve that keeps the guard secure without constant adjustment
-Breathable construction designed to keep you cool and comfortable through long rides

Watch Axell have some fun with it and see what protection looks like when comfort comes first.

Available now.

Slayco96 Explosion Knee Guard

Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted