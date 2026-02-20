Built to Send: The New Slayco96 Explosion Knee Guard
February 20, 2026, 2:30pm
A little creativity goes into everything we build, especially protection.
The Slayco96 Knee Guard features:
-Reactive Memory Foam that absorbs impact on contact
-A compression fit sleeve that keeps the guard secure without constant adjustment
-Breathable construction designed to keep you cool and comfortable through long rides
Watch Axell have some fun with it and see what protection looks like when comfort comes first.