The King of Cowboys Stadium

Cooper Webb was arguably the best we’ve seen him all season in Seattle. Yes, he won the Triple Crown in Houston, but in Seattle he was on a higher level—he led a ton of laps and battled for the win. Well, we’re now headed into Arlington, one of Webb’s best venues ever. Will Webb, fresh off a great ride in Seattle, get back in the winner’s circle in Texas? -Hansel

Movin’ On Up

We’ve seen a lot of racing from Jordon Smith, who’s been pro since 2015, but one thing we’ve never seen him do is race a 450. That will change in Arlington, where he's supposed to make his debut in the 450 class with Triumph. This is also Smith’s first race back since hurting his shoulder at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. How will Smith fare in his first race aboard the big bike? -Hansel

Time to Shine

Except for his win at Anaheim 2, we haven’t seen Chase Sexton’s best stuff so far in 2026. A learning period on a new bike with a new team is to be expected, but at the same time, you’d expect a talent like Sexton to be on, or closer to, the podium. Since winning at A2 he’s finished fifth, seventh, and fifth. He’s better than that, and it will show at some point, but if you’re Sexton, you’re hoping it happens sooner rather than later. -Hansel

Dawn of the East

The season opener happened in January in Anaheim, but we’ll get to see the dawn of another season this weekend in Arlington when the gate drops on the first 250SX East Division race of the year. It should be good too, as we’ll get to see how guys like Seth Hammaker, Nate Thrasher, Jo Shimoda, Cole Davies, Dax Bennick, Coty Schock, Drew Adams, Pierce Brown, Jalek Swoll, and more stack up against each other. What’re your predictions on this new season? -Hansel