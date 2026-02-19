Watch: Arlington Supercross Preview and Injury Report
February 19, 2026, 5:25pm
Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round seven of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Arlington SX. This is the first 250SX East Division round of 2026, which brings us all new 250SX riders. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.
ArlingtonKTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 21
