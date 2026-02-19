By the way, something I was talking to Oscar Wirdeman over there at Kawasaki (Garrett Marchbanks' crew chief) about was that at some point at RCH with Ken Roczen, they literally had Kenny ride a stock RM-Z450 (when he was struggling to get a setup) and slowly added parts to it to address what he wanted the bike to do. Sometimes you go down rabbit holes and get lost, forget where you started from, and forget that you've taken whatever characteristics the stock bike was designed to have by the engineers and tried to make it do something else. Starting from a stock platform (because each bike DOES have a "feel") gets you back to center, and you don't take a bike that is a franken-bike of feelings, you know? Maybe that's something Kawasaki is doing this week in Florida?

Speaking of Kawasaki, former rider there Jake Weimer called into the PulpMX Show Tuesday night to address something that was bugging him. It was team manager Dan Fahie talking about how the team was always flexible with bike changes with Jake and Ryan Villopoto. Weimer went as far on the show to call Dan a liar. It was evident in Weimer's voice that he wasn't happy with his time over there in terms of Kawasaki's flexibility.

It's not up to me to decide that, but one thing I see on social media (because no one goes and listens to the entire interview) is that Jorge Prado last year and Chase Sexton's struggles this year are linked to Jake's time there with the same manager, and Jake himself says in the interview it's not.

We can see last year with all the changes and testing at ClubMX with Prado and then this year with the Pro Circuit stuff and testing that Kawasaki appears to be very flexible with its riders the last two years. So, I just think it's apples to oranges when talking about Weimer's time there with Fahie and what we see now.

