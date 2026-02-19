Simon Laengenfelder Renews Red Bull KTM Contract for 2027 MXGP Season

The following press release is from KTM MXGP:

Simon Laengenfelder renews Red Bull KTM contract and eyes MXGP future

Reigning MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, Simon Laengenfelder, has inked a fresh deal with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to remain in orange for 2027.

The German claimed the 2025 MX2 title at the final round in Australia and now bids to become the first back-to-back champion in the class for Red Bull KTM since 2019. Laengenfelder will attack the MX2 division again with the works KTM 250 SX-F and with teammate Sacha Coenen also pushing for honors.

Simon, 21 years old, has grown with the KTM Motorsport department since his first full-time MX2 season in Grand Prix in 2021. He seized his first victory in Great Britain for the opening round of 2022 and achieved a top three championship finish. Simon then went on to contend for top honors at the peak of the category in 2023 and 2024 (with two more top-three rankings) before sealing the #1 plate in 2025.