Simon Laengenfelder Renews Red Bull KTM Contract for 2027 MXGP Season

The following press release is from KTM MXGP:
Simon Laengenfelder renews Red Bull KTM contract and eyes MXGP future
Reigning MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, Simon Laengenfelder, has inked a fresh deal with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to remain in orange for 2027.
The German claimed the 2025 MX2 title at the final round in Australia and now bids to become the first back-to-back champion in the class for Red Bull KTM since 2019. Laengenfelder will attack the MX2 division again with the works KTM 250 SX-F and with teammate Sacha Coenen also pushing for honors.
Simon, 21 years old, has grown with the KTM Motorsport department since his first full-time MX2 season in Grand Prix in 2021. He seized his first victory in Great Britain for the opening round of 2022 and achieved a top three championship finish. Simon then went on to contend for top honors at the peak of the category in 2023 and 2024 (with two more top-three rankings) before sealing the #1 plate in 2025.
Simon Laengenfelder, MX2. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“I’m excited to head into another chapter. It has already been quite a few years with KTM support and now another new challenge for this year and the next. For sure it will be exciting and we’re looking forward to start 2026 to see where we are.”
Joel Smets, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager
“We could see Simon’s potential when he was a teenager and began training with some of the factory KTM boys. He went on to prove that potential and applied a lot of hard work to take the championship. Winning it is one thing, defending it another! It will be a challenge for him and for all of us but we’ve had a good winter and I see him even more motivated and he’s pump to prove the title was not a lucky shot. He’s more experience and has stepped it up. I’m really looking forwards to working with him this year and also into the future.”
Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director
“2026 will be the sixth season with Simon on Austrian machinery and his results, and his progression, have been clear to see. We feel he has grown a lot as a consistent threat for Grand Prix wins, and he put the pieces together to crack the puzzle in 2025. Simon is still developing and still capable of surprises and that’s why we were very keen – and we are very happy – to race together for the next few seasons.”
