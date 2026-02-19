The Dirt Legal Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing Team has revealed their roster and team photos ahead of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division opener.

Check out the bikes, the gear, the graphics, and the riders themselves through the DBD KTM team photo shoot. Tyler Hughes (@Handheldty on Instagram) took the team photos.

The Riders

250SX East

#74 Gage Linville

#105 Marcus Phelps

#143 Jaxen Driskell

#511 Jace Kessler