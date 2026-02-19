Max Anstie Undergoes Emergency Appendix Surgery Days After P3 at Seattle SX

Just a few days after getting the holeshot, leading laps, and finishing third in the 250SX main event in the Seattle SX, Max Anstie underwent emergency appendix surgery. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider returned to the podium Saturday (for the first time since winning the Anaheim 1 SX opener) before the emergency surgery earlier this week. Anstie had, and mentioned, a cough during his post-race interviews Saturday.

Anstie has finishes of 1-5-6-6-8-3 in the first six rounds of the 250SX West Division Championship and sits second in the championship standings. He is 35 points behind Deegan, and one point up on the tie between Michael Mosiman and Ryder DiFrancesco.

The 250SX West Division is back in action on March 21 with the Birmingham SX East/West Showdown.

Max’s wife Milly posted a photo of her husband in the hospital on her Instagram account with the following caption, which Max reposted himself: