Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
Max Anstie Undergoes Emergency Appendix Surgery Days After P3 at Seattle SX

February 19, 2026, 7:00am
Max Anstie Undergoes Emergency Appendix Surgery Days After P3 at Seattle SX
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Just a few days after getting the holeshot, leading laps, and finishing third in the 250SX main event in the Seattle SX, Max Anstie underwent emergency appendix surgery. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider returned to the podium Saturday (for the first time since winning the Anaheim 1 SX opener) before the emergency surgery earlier this week. Anstie had, and mentioned, a cough during his post-race interviews Saturday.

Anstie has finishes of 1-5-6-6-8-3 in the first six rounds of the 250SX West Division Championship and sits second in the championship standings. He is 35 points behind Deegan, and one point up on the tie between Michael Mosiman and Ryder DiFrancesco.

The 250SX West Division is back in action on March 21 with the Birmingham SX East/West Showdown.

Max’s wife Milly posted a photo of her husband in the hospital on her Instagram account with the following caption, which Max reposted himself:

“This guy’s had a rough few days,
He had emergency appendix removal yesterday 🫣 , he was already complaining about stomach pain on Saturday night at the race in Seattle and then it progressively got to the point throughout Monday night that he was really not ok and I had to take him to hospital in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Champ for still getting on the podium not feeling good 👏🏻

We finally got to pick him up from hospital this afternoon 🙏🏼🤍”

Max Anstie Instagram
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 143
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 108
3Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 107
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 107
5Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 100
