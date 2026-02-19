The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Arlington, Texas. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia went down hard at A1 and sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. We do not have a timetable on his return yet.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss is out for the season with a broken wrist, sustained on press day before A1. After Bloss’ teammate, Mitchell Oldenburg, went out with injury a week later in San Diego, Liqui Moly Beta made the decision to withdraw from the rest of the supercross season to focus on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out
Clason broke his collarbone in multiple spots when he crashed in Houston. He’ll miss multiple rounds.
Christian Craig – Fingers | In
Craig got caught up in a first turn crash with Jason Anderson in his heat race in Seattle. He sustained fractures in his ring and pinky fingers, causing him to pull out for the night. He’ll be back at it in Arlington.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner is currently out with a fractured hand, sustained on press day before Houston. He’ll be back at some point this season, but at the moment we do not have a return date.
RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out
Hampshire had a small crash while practicing before Seattle in which his handlebars came down on his foot. It broke two of his metatarsals and displaced another. He’s out for Arlington.
Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out
Karnow broke his collarbone, several broken ribs, and sustained a torn coracoclavicular ligament in San Diego. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence fractured his foot/ankle shortly before the season started. He’ll miss roughly three months.
Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out
Miller went down hard in Glendale, sustaining a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg suffered a concussion and broke his left arm in three places during qualifying in San Diego. Liqui Moly Beta has since withdrawn from the rest of the supercross season to focus on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado crashed in qualifying in Seattle and hurt his shoulder. He’s dealt with shoulder injuries before, and while no major injuries have been determined, he is dealing with excessive swelling and irritation in his shoulder joint. He’ll miss Arlington but could return as early as Daytona.
Joey Savatgy – Toe | In
A broken toe, sustained in Houston, is making shifting painful for Savatgy, although he won’t be missing any races because of it.
Jordon Smith – Shoulder | In
Smith hasn’t raced since sustaining a shoulder injury at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. He’s making his return to racing in Arlington, where he’ll be making his 450SX debut.
250SX East Division
Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out
Cochran broke his collarbone at Baker’s Factory while preparing for the start of the 250SX East Division championship. He’ll be back at some point, but for now he’s out.
Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out
Linville crashed while preparing for the start of the 250SX East Division and sustained “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung.” In an Instagram post Linville said he plans on coming back before the end of the season.
Jo Shimoda – Back | In
Shimoda is planning to compete in Arlington after he fractured and displaced two vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck before the season.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will resume racing on March 21 in Birmingham, Alabama, in 250SX East/West Showdown format.
Max Anstie – Appendix
Anstie finished third in the 250SX main event Saturday then underwent emergency appendix surgery earlier this week.
Julien Beaumer – Back
Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms
Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists while practicing during the week before Glendale.
Jack Chambers – Wrist
Chambers is out with a broken wrist, sustained while practicing.
Ty Freehill – Wrist
Freehill dislocated his wrist in his heat race at A2 and hasn’t raced since.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder
Hymas is revering after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.
Dilan Schwartz – Back, Rib
Schwartz broke a rib and sustained two broken vertebrae during qualifying in Houston.