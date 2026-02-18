Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

Luke Clout Signs with PRMX Racing for 2026 250SX East Division Supercross

February 18, 2026, 11:00am
Luke Clout Signs with PRMX Racing for 2026 250SX East Division Supercross

The following is a press release from PRMX Racing (Partzilla | ROKiT | Blaster Power)

PRMX Racing (Partzilla | ROKiT | Blaster Power) proudly announces the signing of multiple Australian Supercross and Motocross Champion Luke Clout for the 2026 SMX East Coast Supercross Championship. Clout brings championship experience, international race craft, and proven front-running speed to the PRMX program. Known for his professionalism and consistency, he strengthens the team’s competitive structure as PRMX continues its upward momentum. For the 2026 season, Clout will compete under the backing of premier partners ROKiT, Partzilla, and Blaster Power — delivering elite on-track performance while maximizing brand visibility across stadium events, national broadcasts, and digital platforms. “Luke is a proven champion with the mindset required to compete at the highest level,” stated PRMX Racing management. PRMX Racing enters 2026 focused on consistent top finishes, podium contention, and elevating the program to the next level of SuperMotocross competition.

Luke Clout
Luke Clout PRMX
Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted