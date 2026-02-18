Collarbone Injury Sidelines Casey Cochran Before 250SX East

The following is a press release from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Casey Cochran injured

Pre-season collarbone injury delays start to teenager's 250SX East season

The 19-year-old Virginia native fell from his Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition while training at the Baker's Factory on Tuesday, delaying the start to his 2026 AMA Supercross Championship campaign. Details on his potential return date will be communicated once available.

"We had a great off-season and I was super-excited to line up to race this weekend in Arlington,"Cochran said."Unfortunately a practice crash will hinder the start of the season, but we’ll be back out on track soon."

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, added: "Casey ended up crashing at Baker’s Factory on Tuesday and fracturing his collarbone. It’s definitely a hard pill to swallow as he had a great off-season where he completed the process of getting ready to compete to a tee – he put in the work and was very excited and ready to go race. This will be a small bump in the road for Casey, and he will be back out there showing what he is capable of as soon as possible."

While Cochran – who has been preparing for his first full SMX World Championship season in 2026 – has been ruled out of Round 1 of the Eastern Division, new Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing recruit Daxton Bennick will make his debut with the team at AT&T Stadium in Texas this Saturday night.