Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
Collarbone Injury Sidelines Casey Cochran Before 250SX East

February 18, 2026, 11:30am
Collarbone Injury Sidelines Casey Cochran Before 250SX East
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The following is a press release from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Casey Cochran injured

Pre-season collarbone injury delays start to teenager's 250SX East season

The 19-year-old Virginia native fell from his Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition while training at the Baker's Factory on Tuesday, delaying the start to his 2026 AMA Supercross Championship campaign. Details on his potential return date will be communicated once available.

"We had a great off-season and I was super-excited to line up to race this weekend in Arlington,"Cochran said."Unfortunately a practice crash will hinder the start of the season, but we’ll be back out on track soon."

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, added: "Casey ended up crashing at Baker’s Factory on Tuesday and fracturing his collarbone. It’s definitely a hard pill to swallow as he had a great off-season where he completed the process of getting ready to compete to a tee – he put in the work and was very excited and ready to go race. This will be a small bump in the road for Casey, and he will be back out there showing what he is capable of as soon as possible."

While Cochran – who has been preparing for his first full SMX World Championship season in 2026 – has been ruled out of Round 1 of the Eastern Division, new Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing recruit Daxton Bennick will make his debut with the team at AT&T Stadium in Texas this Saturday night.

New stories have been posted