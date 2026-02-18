Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

Caden Dudney Set for 250SX Debut at Arlington SX

February 18, 2026, 12:30pm
Caden Dudney Set for 250SX Debut at Arlington SX
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

As expected, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has one of its four fast, pro sport amateurs making the jump to the pro ranks for this weekend’s Arlington Supercross. Yamaha has announced Caden Dudney will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Dudney finished second in the Anaheim 2 SX SMX Next main event, then won the Glendale SX SMX Next main event. The team also has Kayden Minear, who won the Anaheim 2 SMX Next main event; Landen Gordon (third in both Anaheim 2 and Glendale SMX Next rounds; and Carson Wood, who has yet to race any SMX Next rounds so far in 2026. But now, Dudney will get the nod for the pro ranks for the 250SX East Division opener.

Dudney made his professional debut last year at the Unadilla National, finishing 7-13 for 11th overall after running inside the top five in the motos. He finished 17-13 for 14th overall at the Budds Creek National finale, earning #82 for 2026.

Below is the full release from Yamaha:

Dudney Set for Pro Debut at Arlington Supercross

MARIETTA, Ga. – February 18, 2026 –  Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Caden Dudney will make his professional debut in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this Saturday, February 21, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 16-year-old who grew up in the Lone Star State will join teammates Nate Thrasher, Cole Davies, and Pierce Brown for the 250SX East season opener.

One of the sport’s top up-and-coming riders, Dudney joined the team in the fall of 2024. Last year, after coming back from injury, he had a strong showing in the SMX Next class, both outdoors and in the postseason. Dudney also raced the final two rounds of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, earning an impressive 11th-place overall finish in his pro debut at Unadilla MX.

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team General Manager
“We’re really excited to see Caden make his debut this weekend and to see where he stacks up! He has put in all the work and is ready to go.”

Caden Dudney – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #82
“Racing pro Supercross is something I have dreamt about since I was little. I feel confident in my abilities and am ready to begin this new chapter. I’m pumped my first race will be in Arlington!”

 

