As expected, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has one of its four fast, pro sport amateurs making the jump to the pro ranks for this weekend’s Arlington Supercross. Yamaha has announced Caden Dudney will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Dudney finished second in the Anaheim 2 SX SMX Next main event, then won the Glendale SX SMX Next main event. The team also has Kayden Minear, who won the Anaheim 2 SMX Next main event; Landen Gordon (third in both Anaheim 2 and Glendale SMX Next rounds; and Carson Wood, who has yet to race any SMX Next rounds so far in 2026. But now, Dudney will get the nod for the pro ranks for the 250SX East Division opener.

Dudney made his professional debut last year at the Unadilla National, finishing 7-13 for 11th overall after running inside the top five in the motos. He finished 17-13 for 14th overall at the Budds Creek National finale, earning #82 for 2026.

Below is the full release from Yamaha:

Dudney Set for Pro Debut at Arlington Supercross

MARIETTA, Ga. – February 18, 2026 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Caden Dudney will make his professional debut in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this Saturday, February 21, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 16-year-old who grew up in the Lone Star State will join teammates Nate Thrasher, Cole Davies, and Pierce Brown for the 250SX East season opener.

One of the sport’s top up-and-coming riders, Dudney joined the team in the fall of 2024. Last year, after coming back from injury, he had a strong showing in the SMX Next class, both outdoors and in the postseason. Dudney also raced the final two rounds of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, earning an impressive 11th-place overall finish in his pro debut at Unadilla MX.

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team General Manager

“We’re really excited to see Caden make his debut this weekend and to see where he stacks up! He has put in all the work and is ready to go.”

Caden Dudney – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #82

“Racing pro Supercross is something I have dreamt about since I was little. I feel confident in my abilities and am ready to begin this new chapter. I’m pumped my first race will be in Arlington!”