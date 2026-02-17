Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

Jordon Smith Set for Season, 450SX Debut at Arlington SX

February 17, 2026, 12:10pm
Jordon Smith Set for Season, 450SX Debut at Arlington SX
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

We have some good news when it comes to injuries in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Jordon Smith will make his season—and 450SX debut—this weekend.

The long-time 250cc rider made the behind-the-scenes decision to move to the premier class full-time before a shoulder injury at the Monster Energy SMX World Championship in September. Smith raced the motos in the season finale, but the injury required surgery, keeping the #20 sidelined for the first several rounds with a goal of debuting at round seven (this weekend’s Arlington SX).

With Smith out, Triumph moved Austin Forkner to the 450SX Class to debut the TF 450-X in the premier class of SMX. Unfortunately, Forkner has gotten banged up over the first few rounds and is sidelined with a hand injury at the moment. The report is that when Forkner returns from his hand injury, he will be racing 450SX.

As for this weekend, the Triumph Factory Racing Team will have Smith and Jalek Swoll (250SX East) making their respective season debuts at AT&T Stadium. Swoll will be the team’s 250SX East Division rider.

"A new chapter begins 📖

Jordon Smith will be making his 450SX debut this weekend in Arlington, alongside the long awaited return of Jalek Swoll in 250SX East 💪

We cannot wait to show what we got as we head to Texas 🤠

Let’s go racing! @JordonSmith.20 @JS352"

New stories have been posted