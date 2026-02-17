We have some good news when it comes to injuries in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Jordon Smith will make his season—and 450SX debut—this weekend.

The long-time 250cc rider made the behind-the-scenes decision to move to the premier class full-time before a shoulder injury at the Monster Energy SMX World Championship in September. Smith raced the motos in the season finale, but the injury required surgery, keeping the #20 sidelined for the first several rounds with a goal of debuting at round seven (this weekend’s Arlington SX).

With Smith out, Triumph moved Austin Forkner to the 450SX Class to debut the TF 450-X in the premier class of SMX. Unfortunately, Forkner has gotten banged up over the first few rounds and is sidelined with a hand injury at the moment. The report is that when Forkner returns from his hand injury, he will be racing 450SX.

As for this weekend, the Triumph Factory Racing Team will have Smith and Jalek Swoll (250SX East) making their respective season debuts at AT&T Stadium. Swoll will be the team’s 250SX East Division rider.