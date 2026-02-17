Coenen Brothers Sign Multi-Year Contract to Continue with Red Bull KTM

The following press release is from KTM MXGP:

Coenen Brothers Attach Racing Future to Red Bull KTM

Lucas and Sacha Coenen have signed a multi-year contract to represent Red Bull KTM and continue their rise up the international motocross ladder.

The 19-year-old Belgian twins registered Grand Prix victories in both the MXGP and MX2 categories in 2025 and are expected to make championship pushes this term with the KTM 450 SX-F (ridden by Lucas in MXGP) and the KTM 250 SX-F (with Sacha in MX2).

Lucas finished as 2024 MX2 runner-up and then excelled as a rookie in MXGP in 2025 to win six races (becoming the youngest ever premier class victor in the process), seal 14 podium finishes and again take a P2 finish in the standings. Sacha banked two wins and 10 trophies in total for his second full-time term. 2025 also marked the first season of both brothers working with Davide De Carli and his Rome-based faction of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Lucas Coenen

“Really pleased to extend my contract with Red Bull KTM and the goal for 2026 is to give the best account of myself every weekend. I want to thank the factory and the team for believing in me and my family, and for doing their best to understand the plan for my career. We know our objectives and will chase them as hard as we can.”

Sacha Coenen

“I’m really happy to sign again with Red Bull KTM but before we think too much ahead; I have to say I am really looking forward to 2026. We’ve made some good steps and I think we are ready to show everybody that we can ride at the front and battle for the world championship. We’ve improved the bike and we’re quite strong. More to come!”

Davide De Carli, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli Team Manager

“I'm very happy to continue working with Lucas and Sacha for the future. It's always been a dream for me to have them in our team. I believe that together we can combine our skills and make them shine on the track to write another page in KTM's history. Our passion for racing drives us to improve every day in every aspect and we are always ready for new challenges. We are ‘ready to race’!”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director