7. Sexton Panic Button?

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Chase Sexton was uncharacteristically off the pace in Glendale, but it was possible to just chalk it up as an off day. However, his Seattle performance has people reaching for the panic button, because it was sub-par again. Chase was off the pace all day, qualifying seventh, and in the main event, he got one of his better starts of the season and simply lost touch with the lead group. Sexton was fortunate to finish in the top five after the Roczen-Lawrence incident and finished 30 seconds behind Eli Tomac. The positive is that he only lost one point to the points leader, Hunter Lawrence, and if he can turn things around, he can still make a title run. They say once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a trend; will Sexton be able to stop these poor performances from becoming a trend in Texas?

8. Zombie Mookie

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Malcolm Stewart has not had the season he was hoping for, but he is also fortunate to be racing after breaking his scapula in the A1 incident with Justin Barcia. Malcolm DNF'd in Glendale after several crashes in the main event, and he started Seattle off with a massive get-off in his heat race. Most guys would have called it a night, but he somehow managed to get up and still qualify out of the heat. He then went on to have a season-best sixth in the main event! It may have gone under the radar, but it was an impressive bounce back for the #27.

9. Masterpool Finds a Home

Ty Masterpool's season debut on a blacked-out privateer Yamaha YZ450F did not go well. He missed the Triple Crown main event racing in Houston and looked rough, to say the least. He skipped Glendale but returned to this weekend in Seattle with Gizmo Racing Yamaha. It went much better this weekend, as he made the main and finishing 18th. In classic Masterpool fashion, the details of his deal with the team are not entirely clear. Friday's announcement stated that Gizmo Mods will give their "full support" to Ty for the remainder of the supercross season. There are whispers of him racing 250SX East, which begins this weekend in Arlington, but he's on the 450 entry list as of now.

10. Coop Leads his First Laps of the Season

You could argue that Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb came into Seattle as the favorite. Coop had won the last two races inside Lumen Field, and this year's conditions were no different. Webb ripped the holeshot and took advantage of the clear track by setting the fastest lap of the main on lap two. He held a small gap over Tomac and led his first laps of the season. He lost steam late, making some mistakes and later admitting he began to pump up. Yes, he won the Triple Crown overall in Houston (despite not winning any of the three races), but Seattle may have been his best race of the season. Despite the momentum Webb has been building over the past few weeks, he has yet to cross the finish line first in 2026. He will look to change that inside Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, a place where Webb has a record seven 450SX victories.