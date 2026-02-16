The Seattle Supercross was a much better night for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 squad. The team duo of Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper finished first and third, respectively, in Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in 2025 and came into A1 with high expectations. Both from themselves and fans alike. But they both fell short of those expectations in the first three rounds with Webb going 7-8-5 to start the season and Justing going 6-6-10. But the team went to work, and it paid off at the fourth round when Webb was able to come away with the Triple Crown win in Houston.

It took a little longer for Justin though, but a fourth in Glendale was a step in the right direction. Finally in Seattle, both riders were standing on the podium at the end of the night. Cooper Webb, who finished second on the night after leading said in the post-race press conference:

“I'm taking hopefully some positives. Got a first holeshot of the year, which is nice. We've been working on some starts this week, so that's all a good sign of things and I led some laps, led about half the main event, so we'll take some positive there. That was my first laps led, but overall, a little bummed, felt like I should have won tonight and didn't. Just made a lot of mistakes and that led to some arm pump and then just couldn't ever capitalize. So, I feel bummed at myself, but overall, we'll take the good points.”

Webb is on a three-race podium streak and has clawed his way back from 24 points down in this championship to only 11 back.