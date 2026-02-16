Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

February 16, 2026, 5:30am
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 6 (of 17) - Seattle SX - Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:10.158 50.660 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:11.657 1.500 49.947 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:41.811 30.154 51.746 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
4 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:49.936 8.126 52.215 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:51.245 1.309 52.467 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
6 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 16:59.706 8.462 52.355 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Max Vohland Max Vohland 17:12.332 12.627 53.160 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
8 Hunter Yoder
Hunter Yoder 		16:15.045 1 Lap 53.025 Menifee, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Parker Ross Parker Ross 16:19.260 4.216 53.209 Herald, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford 16:28.108 8.849 53.659 Simi Valley, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX podium: first, Haiden Deegan (center); second, Levi Kitchen (left), third, Max Anstie (right).
250SX podium: first, Haiden Deegan (center); second, Levi Kitchen (left), third, Max Anstie (right). Align Media
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Main Event

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:02.210 51.043 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:11.475 9.265 50.537 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:17.807 6.333 52.091 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:23.023 5.216 52.717 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:32.540 9.518 51.936 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:42.106 9.566 53.129 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:48.220 6.115 51.866 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
8 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 21:50.679 2.460 53.564 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
9 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:51.449 0.770 53.283 Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
10 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:03.296 1 Lap 51.094 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Eli Tomac (KTM)
Eli Tomac (KTM) Align Media
450SX podium: first, Eli Tomac (center); second, Cooper Webb (left); and third, Justin Cooper (right).
450SX podium: first, Eli Tomac (center); second, Cooper Webb (left); and third, Justin Cooper (right). Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 143
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 108
3Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 107
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 107
5Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 100
6Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 97
7Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 95
8Hunter Yoder
Hunter Yoder 		Menifee, CA United States 74
9Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 70
10Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 60
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 124
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 123
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 113
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 113
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 106
6Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 95
7Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 83
8Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 80
9Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 75
10Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 73
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Round 1 (of 13) - Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:57:21.858 Southwick, MA United States KTM
2 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:58:52.798 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
3 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:00:32.531 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:01:18.056 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:01:20.850 Australia Australia Honda
6 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:01:37.217 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
7 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 03:02:24.480 Millville, NJ United States Honda
8 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:02:45.330 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
9 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:02:46.050 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
10 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:03:23.800 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:00:32.531 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:01:20.850 Australia Australia Honda
3 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:05:36.492 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
4 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:07:06.419 Parkersburg, WV United States Honda
5 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:10:35.380 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
6 Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris 03:00:20.850 Sugar Valley, GA United States Honda
7 Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham 00:58:12.810 Murray City, OH United States Husqvarna
8 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 00:29:37.259 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
DNF Gavin J Simon Gavin J Simon 00:00:00.000 Donalds, SC United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:06:21.399 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:06:47.097 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:08:12.979 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 02:24:36.559 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
5 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 02:29:40.738 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
6 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:32:53.899 Millville, NJ United States KTM
7 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 01:52:13.079 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
8 Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen 02:32:57.710 Columbus, OH United States TRI
9 Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott 00:36:16.179 Lascassas, TN United States Kawasaki
10 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 00:41:55.059 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 25
3Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 21
4Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 18
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 16
6Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 15
7Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 14
8Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 13
9Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 12
10Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 11
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 30
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 25
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 21
4Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 18
5Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 16
6Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 15
7Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 14
8Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 13
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 30
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 25
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 21
4Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 18
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 16
6Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 15
7Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 14
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 13
9Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 12
10Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 11
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

U.S. Sprint Enduro

Through Round 1 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles

