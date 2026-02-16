Hunter Lawrence found his groove toward the end of the 450SX main, but unfortunately he got into Ken Roczen in the sand section, taking them both down. Break down this incident, because this isn’t something we normally see Lawrence do.

Hunter had innovated a great line where he was entering the inside of the sand and jumping over a whoop to the outside berm. This allowed him to cut off ten feet of track or so by not entering wider (Roczen’s line). Roczen had no idea that Hunter was doing this which is a coup for Hunter if he could time it right. Unfortunately, Hunter made a small mistake exiting the prior corner which widened the gap between the two. The smart play in hindsight would have been to recognize the gap was too wide to execute his line and arrive at the outside intersection before Roczen would be there. Hunter went for it anyway and with the bigger gap, they arrived at precisely the same time and made contact. Roczen was completely unaware that Hunter would be there and Hunter thought he would be there early enough to signal the move. Racing can be down to literal inches at times and this was exactly that. If Hunter is closer to Kenny entering that corner, he jumps inside, Kenny feels and hears this and checks up, knowing he’s cooked. Once Kenny commits to the outside at speed, though, especially not having any idea Hunter is incoming, this contact is inevitable. This one was on Hunter and he knows it. This wasn’t a takeout attempt, just a pass attempt mistimed. I doubt that makes anyone wearing yellow feel any better about it but that’s how things go.

This might have been the best we’ve seen Cooper Webb race all season, even though he took second. What was he doing that made him so effective in Seattle?

He’s good in Seattle every year so this wasn’t shocking to see. Coop likes slower, more methodical racetracks. He wants to be able to use inside lines and shorten the racetrack. The whoops also break down and he can pick between blitzing and jumping. All of these dynamics lead to better outcomes for the #1.