It has been a tough start to 2026 for the two new Monster Energy Kawasaki riders Garrett Marchbanks and Chase Sexton. Marchbanks went down with a hard crash Saturday night in the Seattle SX 450SX main event, prompting red cross flags to be waved. He was able to get up under his own power and get back on his bike, before stopping in the mechanics’ area. Although he was a few laps down, Marchbanks finished the race. He said in Kawasaki’s post-race release he knocked the wind out of himself “pretty bad” and “couldn't breathe for about two minutes. “I got up and was just trying to catch my breath,” he said.

Marchbanks did not qualify for the Anaheim 1 450SX main event in his first race with Monster Energy Kawasaki, then he missed the San Diego SX after a mid-week crash at the practice track resulted in a failed concussion protocol test. He has finished 13-15-13-22 in his four main event starts. He said he following on Seattle in the Kawasaki release: