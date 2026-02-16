Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule
Johnny Girroir Wins Muddy, Wet Big Buck GNCC Season Opener

February 16, 2026, 10:00am
Union, SC Big BuckProgressive GNCC Racing

The following is a press release from the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series:

VP Racing Fuels Big Buck: Motorcycle Report

Girroir Back on Top at 2026 GNCC Season Opener

UNION, S.C. – The 2026 season roared to life at the legendary VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC, where riders were greeted not by blue skies and hero dirt, but by deep ruts, bar-to-bar chaos, and the kind of slick Southern mud that turns a race into pure survival. Held in the rolling woods of Union, South Carolina, the opening round of the Progressive Insurance Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, delivered a test of patience and throttle control, as torrential conditions transformed the course into a relentless battlefield.

The Pro Bike race at the Big Buck GNCC quickly became a slugfest through mud, ruts and standing water that tested even the most seasoned veterans. From the drop of the flag, Jordan Ashburn set a blistering pace on his Phoenix Racing Honda, grabbing the early lead and holding it through much of the race. As the track cut up and lines disappeared, Ashburn’s smooth momentum and decisive line choice kept him out front, dictating the rhythm and keeping his challengers at bay despite relentless conditions.

However, it wasn’t over until the checkers flew. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir bided his time, closing the gap lap by lap as Ashburn battled the slickest sections of the course. In a dramatic final circuit charge, Girroir made a decisive pass on the last lap to grab the lead and ultimately the overall win, showcasing grit and tactical patience in the mud. Ashburn would hold on for second overall on the day, and in the XC1 Open Pro class. Rounding out the podium in an impressive third overall was Nick DeFeo, the XC2 competitor from Rocky Mountain ATV MC/Red Bear/Kawasaki Team Green, who rode a strong, consistent race to break into the Pro Bike top three, a performance that turned heads in Union’s unforgiving terrain.

After the race Johnny Girroir said in the FMF KTM press release: “I tried to stay consistent today – the conditions were super gnarly, so I tried to learn the track and where all the mud holes were before picking up the pace and putting the hammer down with two laps to go. I had a couple of little mistakes, but honestly, I didn’t want to lead the opening laps – I wanted to be there at the end. It was musical chairs up front, so I just focused on staying steady and, overall, I’m stoked on my day and to start the series like this. A big thank you to the FMF KTM Factory Racing team, and all those who help us get here.”

After starting deep in the pack, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC/Red Bear/Kawasaki Team Green’s Steward Baylor Jr. put on one of the most impressive charges of the day at the Big Buck GNCC, clawing his way from 12th off the line to finish fourth overall and third in the XC1 Open Pro class. Baylor methodically picked off competitors as the muddy course grew more treacherous, using smart line selection and relentless determination to overcome the brutal conditions. While others struggled with costly mistakes in the slick ruts and deep holes, Baylor maintained his composure, steadily advancing through the field and salvaging a strong finish in one of the toughest Big Buck races in recent memory.

Battling his way from the second line to round out the top five overall finishers was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan. As the race continued on, Riordan would maintain his position despite the slick, rough conditions that were presenting themselves at every mile. Riordan would cross the line to finish second in the XC2 250 Pro class, and fifth overall on the day.

Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong would get a good jump off the line as the pack of XC1 Open Pro competitors headed into the rutted, wet and slick woods as the rain continued to fall throughout the day. Delong would battle at the front of the pack for majority of the day but would fall back to eighth after completing four laps. Still, Delong would push himself of the final couple of laps – moving himself up to fifth and then fourth in the XC1 Open class, sixth overall, as the checkered flag flew.

The fight to round out the top 10 overall at the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina was every bit as intense as the battle for the podium, as riders traded positions throughout the grueling afternoon. Ryder Lafferty pushed his Morning Duck Motor Company/JDP/Moose Off-Road machine to seventh overall after a relentless exchange in the slick woods. Close behind, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper kept his machine charging after earning the $250 XC1 Holeshot Award, navigating the deep ruts and fading lines to secure eighth overall. Each lap brought new challenges as the course continued to break down, forcing the group to adapt on the fly and capitalize on any small mistake.

Just seconds separated them at times, with Ben Kelley battling through the pack to earn ninth overall aboard his FMF KTM Factory Racing machine. Kelley, no stranger to tough conditions, dug deep as visibility dwindled and traction disappeared. Rounding out the top 10 was Mike Witkowski, who powered his Phoenix Racing Honda to tenth after his own share of hard-fought passes. Together, the group showcased the determination it took just to survive the season opener, showing that at Big Buck, every position is earned the hard way. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino would cross the line just outside of the top 10 overall, finishing twelfth overall but third in the XC2 250 Pro class.

Coming through earning the Top Amateur honors at the Big Buck GNCC was Cooper Jones who crossed the line in 11th overall and earned himself the 250 A class win to start the season off in unfavorable conditions. Cole Whitmer would be second on the Top Amateur podium as he came through finishing 14th overall and took home the Open A class win. Rounding out the top three Top Amateur finishers was Chase Landers who crossed the line 16th overall and second in the 250 A class at round one.

The WXC class faced some of the toughest conditions of the day at the Big Buck GNCC, as deep ruts, standing water and slick red clay turned the course into a true test of endurance and bike control. When the dust settled—well, more accurately, when the mud finally stopped flying—it was Danielle McDonald who stood atop the podium. The AmPro Yamaha rider put in a calculated and consistent ride, navigating the brutal terrain with patience and precision. While others struggled with tip-overs and bottlenecks in the tight woods, McDonald kept her momentum flowing, making decisive passes and managing the chaos to secure the WXC victory.

Close behind, Brandy Richards charged her way to second overall, keeping the pressure on throughout the race despite the deteriorating track conditions. The FMF KTM Factory Racing rider pushed hard in the closing laps but ultimately had to settle for the runner-up position after a demanding afternoon in the mud. Rounding out the podium was Korie Steede, who delivered a gritty ride for Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing. Steede battled through the slick terrain and traffic to claim third place, capping off a hard-fought WXC showdown.

In the 8 am Bike Amateur one race, Hunter Hawkinberry came through to take home the overall win and the 4-Stroke C Lites class win to start off his 2026 season. Brayden Dillon would battle through to finish second overall and in the 4-Stroke C Lites class as the rain continued to fall throughout the duration of their race. Seven Henderson would come through to take the last spot on the overall podium finishing third, but also earning the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) class win.

On Saturday afternoon, the first youth bike overall win of the season went to Phillip Arnold in the YXC1 Supermini Sr. (14-15) class. Arnold would hold off his competitors for the duration of the race, while Cooper Johnson would come through to earn second overall and in the YXC1 class followed by Bentley Saxton working his way up to third after a seventh place start to the race.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Jase Jackson taking the win while Hunter Jones and Gage Lane rounded out the top three finishers in the class. Tucker Aldrich would earn the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, Colt Chaney would take home the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win, James Razor earned the 85 (12-13) class win, Tripp Lewis earned themselves the 85 (11) class win, and Cash Knecht would earn the 85 (7-10) class win. Matthew Simoneaux would come through to earn the 65 (10-11) class win, Peyton Austin would earn the 65 (9) class win, and Kayson Lanier earned the 65 (7-8) class win. Vaida Lavergne would earn the Girl Super Mini (12-16) class win at round one, Aubrey Tsakanikas took home the Girls 85 (7-13 ) class win and Jhorjie Walker would earn the Girls 65 (7-11) class in while Jaden Rhymer took the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

In the Bike Micro race one on Saturday morning, it was Peyton Austin taking the overall and MXC1 (8-9) class win with Ryder Baricska and Mason Bradshaw rounding out the top three overall and MXC1 class finishers. Jacobi Duvall came through to take the MXC2 class win, while Kayson Lanier and Carson Zink earned second and third in the class. Brexxton Buttrick took home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Weston Rose earned the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win and Rylee Huff earned the Girls (6-9) class win in that race. The Micro-E1 (7-8) class win went to Nathan Zhang at the opening round for 2026.  

As Bike Micro race two finished up on Saturday morning, it was Jace Branch earning the win in the Trail Rider (6-9) class, Sean Mcallen battled their way through to take home the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win, Mila Moulton took the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win in South Carolina, while Brody Bowen would earn themselves the Micro-E3 (4-6) Limited class win. The Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive saw Brodie Hayes taking the class win, while Jace Branch earned the Trail Rider (6-9) class win.

VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC Results

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:57:21.858 Southwick, MA United States KTM
2 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:58:52.798 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
3 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:00:32.531 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:01:18.056 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:01:20.850 Australia Australia Honda
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:00:32.531 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:01:20.850 Australia Australia Honda
3 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:05:36.492 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
4 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:07:06.419 Parkersburg, WV United States Honda
5 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:10:35.380 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:06:21.399 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:06:47.097 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:08:12.979 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 02:24:36.559 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
5 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 02:29:40.738 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 25
3Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 21
4Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 18
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 16
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 30
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 25
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 21
4Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 18
5Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 16
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 30
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 25
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 21
4Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 18
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 16
