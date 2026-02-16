Hunter Lawrence: “I made my attempted pass on Kenny [Roczen]...it was just a crappy racing incident”
Hunter Lawrence fully owned up to his pass attempt on Ken Roczen late in the Seattle Supercross 450SX main event Saturday night. Despite not winning a race yet this season, the always calculated rider came into the sixth round with the points lead. He was going for a pass on Roczen late in the 450SX main event when his line jumping from the inside to outside in the sand turn caused a collision with the #94. The Honda HRC Progressive rider's uncharacteristic pass attempt sent them both to the ground.
Lawrence said afterwards during a TV interview he felt like an idiot for making the move. Justin Cooper snuck by the two to take the final podium spot but luckily, Lawrence was able to remount and finish fourth place. Roczen took longer to get going (insert your kickstarter jokes here, everyone) and finished tenth, getting lapped at the checkered flag by race winner Eli Tomac.
Lawrence leaves round six with the points lead, as his 124 points sit one above Tomac's 123 points. Roczen sits tied with Cooper Webb in third with 113 points, now 11 down on Lawrence.
Today, he had the following quote in Honda's post-race release:
“It was a bittersweet main event. I feel like my riding was really good, but I spun off the gate. I’m not sure 100% why that happened, but after that I was making my way through the pack. At the 10-minute mark, I figured the track out and really got going; I was able to do a lot of the rhythms deep into the main. Then I made my attempted pass on Kenny [Roczen] for third, and we got together. I certainly didn’t intend on taking him out—it was just a crappy racing incident, but not how I wanted the night to go, especially after how I felt. In my perfect world, I would’ve jumped to the inside, got that lane, and then tried to catch Cooper Webb. Obviously, it’s cool to still have the red plate—we definitely salvaged some points. With a good start, I feel like it could’ve been a completely different night; I had what it takes to get the win.”
And team Manager Lars Lindstrom said the following:
“Coming into this weekend, we didn’t have high hopes that the weather would cooperate with us—February in Seattle isn’t exactly predictable! Luckily, Saturday was rain-free, and the track crew did a great job building the track in record time because of the Seahawks championship party on Wednesday. Even with the rain on Friday, they were able to have the track in incredible shape, and the design was great, allowing multiple options all around the track. With the soft dirt, the ruts that formed quickly made racing the track really tough, but that’s what separates the good riders from the great riders. I think we prepared well for the race, with good strategy to help Hunter in the main event, but spinning on the starting grate wasn’t in that plan. Even with that, I’m proud of how Hunter was able to slice through the pack to get to the front, proving once again that even without a great start, he’s one of the elite riders and deserves to be in the championship fight.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|124
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|123
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|113
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|113
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|106