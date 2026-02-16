The 250SX East Division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross launches this weekend, and Jo Shimoda plans to be there! Shimoda suffered a broken neck during the off-season, which would have appeared to knock him out for supercross, but his recovery has apparently gone very well. This afternoon, his team announced this:

“Up next for Honda HRC Progressive is AMA Supercross round 7 this Saturday in Arlington, Texas, which is a military-appreciation race. The event marks the first round of the 250SX East Region series, and Jo Shimoda is planning to compete. The Japanese racer suffered a neck injury during the off-season but has made a relatively speedy recovery from surgery. Everyone at Honda is happy to welcome the 2025 SMX 250 Champion back to racing.”

That’s good news, as Shimoda adds depth to the 250 East Division. Jo hasn’t had much time back on the bike, but anything can happen in racing and even if he can salvage points in the early rounds, he can contend for the title. Shimoda is the reigning 250SMX Champion, so he’ll have the purple backgrounds on his bike.