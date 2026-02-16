Cooper, Weimer, Cianciarulo on PulpMX Show Tonight

Great racing in Seattle this past weekend and lots to talk about on the Pulpmx Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works. Host Steve Matthes will welcome on Lewis Phillips from Vital MX to break it all down.

Justin Cooper scored a season high third in Seattle so we’ll talk to J Coop about his season so far, how to race on a track like Seattle, his bike set-up and more.

Jake Weimer’s been getting ready for Loretta’s, watching the SX series and has some thoughts on it. We’ll talk to our guy Jake tonight about that and more.

Our guy Phil watched from the couch up there in New York and has some thoughts on Seattle and what he saw, there’s no doubt about it.

Friend of the show, Adam Cianciarulo has been doing a bang up job in the RDL booth and we’ll talk to AC about the season so far, what’s up with Sexton and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.