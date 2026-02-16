Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

Christian Craig Update After Collision in Seattle Supercross Heat Race Start

February 16, 2026, 1:25pm
Christian Craig Update After Collision in Seattle Supercross Heat Race Start
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Christian Craig appears to have a hand injury after the collision between him and Jason Anderson off the start of the first 450SX heat at the Seattle SX.

Anderson told our Aaron Hansel after the race, he ran it in too hot and then hit the rear of Justin Hill's bike, causing the wild reaction that sent the #21 Suzuki RM-Z450 flying.

"I just ran into Justin Hill’s tire because he had a better start than me. I came in too hot, got off balance, and went through everyone."

Craig was out for the remainder of the day and posted on his Instagram story Saturday evening:

“Fractured a couple fingers and very sore.
Going to sit out the rest of the night and try to be back next weekend”

Christian Craig's Instagram

Watch the heat race collision at the 4:29 mark in the extended highlights below.

Craig had finishes of 11-15-13-12-14 entering the day before the crash and hand injury sidelined him for the sixth round.

He said the following in the team's post-race release:

“I’m really bummed for the team and myself. We’ve been putting in the work and I felt better coming into this weekend. I’ll rest up and hope to be back next weekend.”

Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted