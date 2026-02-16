Just some bench racing here. Eli Tomac won Anaheim 1 and San Diego. He got third, straight up, at Anaheim 2. He might have been the fastest guy at the next two races, Glendale and Houston, but crashes ruined his chances. Now he’s won Seattle. So that’s three wins in six races, two others where he was fast enough to win, and one where he just got beat. For five out of six, he’s been… the guy to beat, really.

This takes you back to 2024, when Tomac returned to the races following his ruptured Achilles tendon. The farewell tours have sounded nice, but Eli is still racing because he believes he can still win, not just to sign autographs and hear the cheers. His standards have not changed. Early in his comeback, in ’24, he maintained that he thought he could still be “the guy” in the sport.

In that 2024 season he was a bit diminished following that injury, and Jett Lawrence had arrived on the scene to elevate the game. Tomac wasn’t back to being “the guy” in 2024, but he was better in 2025. Now? Through six races in 2026, he very likely is back to being “the guy” in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Hunter Lawrence still leads the standings, and Jett is out injured, but hey, no one knows the downsides of injury lately any better than Tomac. Jett being out, well, it just is what it is. Eli is still digging.

Even after those two rough races, the Tomac crew wasn’t doubting.

“Well, we really didn’t have to rebuild a lot, just try to correct the results,” said Eli’s father John Tomac on the SMX Insider Post-Race Show from Seattle. “The Triple Crown in Houston was a riding mistake, you really don’t want to do those, and the first turn crash last weekend was just unfortunate. But those two tracks and races are good for him, they’re what I consider aces, and if you have aces you need to throw them on the table, but they turned out not so well. So, it was important to get it turned back around.”