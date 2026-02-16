I know you're happy to be back in the box on a track like today, that was extremely tricky. Is it extra at all? Does it feel extra good to survive a track like this and be on the box?

Yes and no. I mean just of course when you win a race like A1 and then you still in the back of your mind each week you're like, "Man, all right, I'm in this thing, had the red plate for a week." And then it's like, "All right, got to, got to try and figure it out and perform today." Yeah, I would've liked to have been a bit faster. Those two [Deegan and Kitchen] were ripping, but I couldn't bring myself to risk it that much. That was very, very tricky. And I managed the race as best as I could and ended up third, that was all I had tonight. It was needed. It was kind of, it's what I'm here to do. So, I kind of feel like I just did my job and going into this next break, I will continue to work on those areas and have a bit of fun on outdoors because I haven't ridden outdoors in a long time and I really want to put my best foot forward for that. Going into it, I have a good shot now with Star in this 250. I haven't had a proper go at outdoors, so I would like to maximize my outdoor prep and yeah, have a few week break.

Race three in Houston, and tonight it doesn't seem like you put up much of a fight when Deegan tries to pass you for the lead. Is that intentional, why?

He's going fast? What am I going to do? …At the end of the day to be... Moto 3 in Houston, let me remember. Yeah, he was going fast, and I was bolted on there at the end, it felt pretty good. Tonight, it was, they just had me going through that rhythm early on, both of them, Levi and Haiden, and yeah, there's a time and a place. I'm not just going to go and start teeing people up for no reason early in the race because that'll screw my race up. If I was in the race last few laps, then fair enough, all gloves are off we'll go and do a race. But the boys were half a lap in front so at that time was, my thinking was more along the lines of, "Right, I need to follow, try and pick up some lines, figure out that rhythm, gap everyone else so that at least I can be on the box and try and stay with those guys." But that didn't last too long.

So yeah, it just kind of goes, haven't felt like at the minute. I mean I know obviously everyone goes on about the San Diego thing, but even that was my thinking there too. It was like, "Man he’s faster, right? I need to watch this." I am a bit smarter in where I pull out the way now, but in that situation, basically they're fast. The boys are ripping. There's no point in me doing that right then. I had everyone else to worry about and I needed to still figure out lines and try and learn. Yeah, it was too early in the race to try and do anything stupid.