In the LCQ, Tristan Lane tagged you pretty good. In the press box I was like, “He just signed his own death warrant.” Were you thinking of coming back on him or were you more just focused on getting through the LCQ cleanly?

I think he had it out for me because I had something to say to him in the Triple Crown in Houston when I was lapping him. I guess he didn’t like it and he had his opportunity in the LCQ to do something. If I was racing him [on the same lap], it would be something else, but he was trying to do the same thing with me when I was lapping him this weekend. I don’t know, he rides the same way when he’s getting lapped or when he’s racing.

What happened with your pants in the heat race?

They got caught on someone’s footpeg and they ripped wide open.

Okay so you weren’t hurt or anything when you pulled out?

No. I kept going but my pants kept ripping off more and more.

Take us through the main event and trying to execute on a track that tricky.

Yeah, the track was tricky. I was up to sixth at one point and ended up going backward. It was tough for me.