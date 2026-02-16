Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

Anderson on Seattle Heat Race Collision with Craig: “I came in too hot, got off balance, and went through everyone”

February 16, 2026, 1:15pm
Anderson on Seattle Heat Race Collision with Craig: “I came in too hot, got off balance, and went through everyone”
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Rough weekend overall for Twisted Tea Suzuki's Jason Anderson in Seattle, as a hard first-turn crash in his heat race sent him to the Last Chance Qualifier, and then a bad start there meant some action en route to moving into the top spot. Then the main resulted in a 12th, following his 11th the previous weekend in Glendale. Anderson rode great in Glendale but a first-turn crash in the main ruined his night. In Seattle, it was a tough one all around.

We caught up to him after the race to ask about it.

Racer X: What happened on the start in the heat race?
Jason Anderson: I just ran into Justin Hill’s tire because he had a better start than me. I came in too hot, got off balance, and went through everyone.

Watch the heat race collision at the 4:29 mark in the extended highlights below.

In the LCQ, Tristan Lane tagged you pretty good. In the press box I was like, “He just signed his own death warrant.” Were you thinking of coming back on him or were you more just focused on getting through the LCQ cleanly?
I think he had it out for me because I had something to say to him in the Triple Crown in Houston when I was lapping him. I guess he didn’t like it and he had his opportunity in the LCQ to do something. If I was racing him [on the same lap], it would be something else, but he was trying to do the same thing with me when I was lapping him this weekend. I don’t know, he rides the same way when he’s getting lapped or when he’s racing.

What happened with your pants in the heat race?
They got caught on someone’s footpeg and they ripped wide open.

Okay so you weren’t hurt or anything when you pulled out?
No. I kept going but my pants kept ripping off more and more.

Take us through the main event and trying to execute on a track that tricky.
Yeah, the track was tricky. I was up to sixth at one point and ended up going backward. It was tough for me. 

