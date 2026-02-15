Watch: Seattle SX Video Highlights
February 15, 2026, 7:00pm
Round six of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Seattle SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
250SX
Supercross
Seattle - 250SX WestFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:10.158
|50.660
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|16:11.657
|1.500
|49.947
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Max Anstie
|16:41.811
|30.154
|51.746
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:49.936
|8.126
|52.215
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:51.245
|1.309
|52.467
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX
Supercross
Seattle - 450SXFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:02.210
|51.043
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:11.475
|9.265
|50.537
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|21:17.807
|6.333
|52.091
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:23.023
|5.216
|52.717
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Chase Sexton
|21:32.540
|9.518
|51.936
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR