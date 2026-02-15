Results Archive
Watch: Seattle SX Video Highlights

February 15, 2026, 7:00pm
Watch: Seattle SX Video Highlights
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round six of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Seattle SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

250SX

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:10.158 50.660 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:11.657 1.500 49.947 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:41.811 30.154 51.746 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
4 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:49.936 8.126 52.215 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:51.245 1.309 52.467 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Seattle - 450SX

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:02.210 51.043 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:11.475 9.265 50.537 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:17.807 6.333 52.091 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:23.023 5.216 52.717 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:32.540 9.518 51.936 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Supercross 2026 - Round 6, Seattle | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/14/26 | Motorsports on NBC

2026 SMX Insider Post Race Show: Round #6 Seattle, Washington | Lumen Field

New stories have been posted