The sixth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Haiden Deegan took the 250SX main event win as Levi Kitchen and Max Anstie rounded out the podium. After his fifth straight win, Deegan continues to lead the championship.

In 450SX, Eli Tomac took the race win over Yamaha teammates Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper. Hunter Lawrence, fourth on the night after a collision with Ken Roczen, leaves the championship lead for the second straight race.

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as KTM's Ian Harrison.