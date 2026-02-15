Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
Watch: Seattle Post-Race Interviews: Deegan, Kitchen, Tomac, Ian Harrison, and More

February 15, 2026, 7:00pm
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The sixth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Haiden Deegan took the 250SX main event win as Levi Kitchen and Max Anstie rounded out the podium. After his fifth straight win, Deegan continues to lead the championship.

In 450SX, Eli Tomac took the race win over Yamaha teammates Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper. Hunter Lawrence, fourth on the night after a collision with Ken Roczen, leaves the championship lead for the second straight race.

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as KTM's Ian Harrison.

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:10.158 50.660 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:11.657 1.500 49.947 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:41.811 30.154 51.746 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:02.210 51.043 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:11.475 9.265 50.537 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:17.807 6.333 52.091 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
