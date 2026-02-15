Results Archive
Tomac Takes Third Win of 2026 While Deegan, Kitchen, Stage Incredible Battle in Seattle

February 15, 2026, 2:00am
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports

SEATTLE (February 14, 2026) – Just a week removed from a Super Bowl victory for the hometown Seattle Seahawks, the energy inside Lumen Field for a Valentine’s Day visit to the Emerald City featured a heightened sense of energy and excitement for Round 6 of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. The incredible atmosphere encapsulated the most action-packed night yet in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, where the always challenging Seattle track conditions became a central player in the battle for victory. After a grueling 20 Minutes + 1 Lap Main Event, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac who prevailed with his third victory of the season, wrestling the lead away from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb before soldiering home to a bounce-back win following an adversity plagued outing last weekend.

The 450SMX Class Main Event got underway with Webb leading the way for the holeshot as Tomac and his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger gave chase ahead of season race winners Chase Sexton (fifth) and Ken Roczen (sixth), as well as championship leader Hunter Lawrence (seventh). Webb was able to assert his hold of the lead while Tomac eventually settled into second and Roczen into third aboard his Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki. It wasn’t long before the lead trio settled in on the soft, rutted, technical conditions and established a significant lead over the rest of the field. Tomac chipped away at the deficit and applied pressure for the lead as the race passed halfway. He made a quick and decisive move around Webb to seize control of the race and opened a multi-second lead. Lapped riders allowed Webb to close back within a second, but Tomac extended the lead once again to effectively end the threat. Behind them, Roczen’s hold of third came under fire from Lawrence, who overcame an early miscue to climb from seventh to fourth aboard his Honda HRC Progressive machine. Lawrence was the faster rider and was in position to take third until he went too aggressive in the track’s sand section, collided with last week’s winner, and took both riders to the ground. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper rode by to assume third as Lawrence remounted in fourth and Roczen continued well back in ninth.

Eli Tomac took his third win of 2026 on Saturday night in Seattle.
Eli Tomac took his third win of 2026 on Saturday night in Seattle. Feld Motor Sports

Tomac navigated the deteriorating conditions to perfection and took his 56th career win by 9.2 seconds over Webb, who grabbed a third straight podium in second. Cooper landed on the podium for the first time this season in third. Lawrence recovered to finish fourth, while Sexton rounded out the top five aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki. Roczen got the worst of the exchange with Lawrence and finished a season-low 10th, a net-loss of seven positions. 

Lawrence’s finish proved significant in the championship standings as he maintained control of the lead by a single point over Tomac. Roczen and Webb now sit tied for third, 11 points behind Lawrence.

Eli Tomac – 1st Place – 450SMX Class
“Seattle was the usual. It’s a tough track to really get a hold of and get comfortable on. I saved the best for last of course. I had my best start and my best ride there [in the Main Event]. I cleaned up some lines, did some different jump combinations. Just typical Seattle. One of the toughest we have all year. Glad to conquer it.”

Cooper Webb – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class
“Overall, it was fun, with a side of sketch. The track was really gnarly. It’s always gnarly here, but this [track] with still having to hit the rhythms [sections], they’re pretty big. It was brutal. Obviously, Eli [Tomac] picked up on a good line and kept doing it and got past me. I tightened up for sure with a little arm pump, but it is what it is. At the end of the day, I can’t be hitting whoops like that and expect to win. We’ll get back to work.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb (1) led half of the Main Event and ultimately settled for a third straight podium finish.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb (1) led half of the Main Event and ultimately settled for a third straight podium finish. Feld Motor Sports

Justin Cooper – 3rd Place – 450SMX Class
“It’s just Seattle. This track was absolutely gnarly. With 20 [minutes] plus 1 [lap] out there with these 450s, it gets really demanding. I just put together solid laps and got a little gift from [Lawrence and Roczen]. Sometimes you’ve got to stay in it and that’s what we did tonight. Really pumped to get back on the box.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper kept digging and was rewarded with his first podium result of the season.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper kept digging and was rewarded with his first podium result of the season. Feld Motor Sports

Hunter Lawrence – 4th Place – 450SMX Class
“[My race] started with wheel spin off the start. I just didn’t get myself good track position. I was coming through and had good pace. I feel like an idiot. I jumped on the inside [and] was already going down and got Kenny involved. That just sucked, honestly. Not how I would have wanted the night to go, but we’re fourth and still have the red plate. We’ll head on to Dallas.”

Honda HRC Progressive's Hunter Lawrence bounced back from a crash during a battle for third to finish fourth and keep hold of the red plate.
Honda HRC Progressive's Hunter Lawrence bounced back from a crash during a battle for third to finish fourth and keep hold of the red plate. Feld Motor Sports
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Main Event

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:02.210 51.043 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:11.475 9.265 50.537 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:17.807 6.333 52.091 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:23.023 5.216 52.717 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:32.540 9.518 51.936 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 124
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 123
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 113
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 113
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 106
Full Standings
450SMX Class Podium (left to right) Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Justin Cooper.
450SMX Class Podium (left to right) Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Justin Cooper. Feld Motor Sports

The sixth race of the Western Divisional 250SMX Class also served as the midseason send off before the Eastern Divisional Championship begins next weekend. That presented an opportunity to enter the break with momentum, and the added motivation produced an instant classic between Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the dominant championship leader, and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen, the hometown favorite. Off the start it was another Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider out front, with Max Anstie securing the holeshot, but it didn’t take long for Deegan to storm into the lead just a few minutes into the 15 Minute + 1 Lap race. Kitchen, meanwhile, was on a torrid charge to the front as he clawed his way from fifth to second prior to the halfway point. The tense rivalry between Deegan and Kitchen entered its next chapter during an incredible head-to-head showdown that produced four exchanges for the lead. As he navigated lapped riders Deegan appeared to let Kitchen assume the lead with a little more than seven minutes to go. Kitchen then established a multi-second advantage for several laps, but the degrading track and increased lapped traffic forced both riders to take alternate lines and caused minor miscues. Deegan showed patience and closed back in, then made multiple inside pass attempts before he took advantage of a missed rhythm by Kitchen to reclaim the position with a little more than two minutes to go. With the support of the crowd, Kitchen fought back and retook the lead, but Deegan made one final pass back with about a minute remaining. 

Deegan stormed to his fifth consecutive win by 1.5 seconds over Kitchen, who became the first fellow competitor to give Deegan a significant challenge during his run of dominance. The near-miss in front of the hometown crowd continued a recent surge for Kitchen, who now has three straight runner-up finishes. Anstie rode to a quiet and comfortable third-place finish, his first podium since winning the opening race of the season. 

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan (1) came out on top of a thrilling head-to-head battle with Levi Kitchen for his fifth straight victory.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan (1) came out on top of a thrilling head-to-head battle with Levi Kitchen for his fifth straight victory. Feld Motor Sports

Deegan now owns a dozen career victories and has moved out to a healthy 35-point lead over Anstie heading into the break. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Michael Mosiman, who finished sixth, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco, who finished fourth, are tied for third, 36 points behind Deegan. After a slow start to the season, Kitchen has fought his way up to fifth, 42 points behind Deegan and just seven points behind Anstie for second.

The battle for victory between Deegan and Kitchen became an instant classic as they traded for the lead on four separate occasions.
The battle for victory between Deegan and Kitchen became an instant classic as they traded for the lead on four separate occasions. Feld Motor Sports

Haiden Deegan – 1st Place – Western Divisional 250SMX Class
“That was gnarly. I went through after [the finish] and told [Kitchen] that was the gnarliest battle I have ever had racing. We were going back and forth. I don’t know what to say, that was the best I’ve had. I know it’s in his hometown so the [fans] may not like it, but I hope they enjoyed that one.”

Levi Kitchen – 2nd Place – Western Divisional 250SMX Class
“I think that’s the race everyone has been waiting for. I’m bummed I couldn’t get it done for the hometown, but I rode my heart out and [Deegan] did too. That had to be the coolest race of my life. We were going at it the whole time. Thanks to everyone here in Seattle, they were amazing. That was fun.”

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen (47) battled it out with Deegan and finished a close second in from of the hometown crowd.
Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen (47) battled it out with Deegan and finished a close second in from of the hometown crowd. Feld Motor Sports

Max Anstie – 3rd Place – Western Divisional 250SMX Class
“That was really tough. That was a tough track, and those boys [Deegan and Kitchen] were obviously riding awesome. It was amazing to hear the fans cheering for Levi. I’ve been struggling since Anaheim 1. I don’t know what it is, but my throat and my chest have been burning. Last week was bad too. I need to get it checked out because I don’t feel sick, but I can’t breathe right. My chest just burns.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie made his return to the podium for the first time since he won the season opening race.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie made his return to the podium for the first time since he won the season opening race. Feld Motor Sports
Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Main Event

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:10.158 50.660 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:11.657 1.500 49.947 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:41.811 30.154 51.746 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
4 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:49.936 8.126 52.215 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:51.245 1.309 52.467 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 143
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 108
3Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 107
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 107
5Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 100
Full Standings
Western Divisional 250SMX Class Podium (left to right) Levi Kitchen, Haiden Deegan, and Max Anstie.
Western Divisional 250SMX Class Podium (left to right) Levi Kitchen, Haiden Deegan, and Max Anstie. Feld Motor Sports


