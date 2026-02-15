Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

Seattle SX Review Podcast: Kitchen vs Deegan, Lawrence and Roczen’s Collision, Tomac's Win, and More

February 15, 2026, 8:40pm
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Matthes, JT, and Weege recap the Seattle SX, including both main events that were great racing, Eli Tomac's new lines, Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen’s crash, Levi Kitchen vs Haiden Deegan, and more. 

Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Motosport.com, OnXMaps and Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there.

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

New stories have been posted