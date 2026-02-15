Matthes, JT, and Weege recap the Seattle SX, including both main events that were great racing, Eli Tomac's new lines, Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen’s crash, Levi Kitchen vs Haiden Deegan, and more.

