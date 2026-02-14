Live Written Updates and Results From Seattle Supercross

250SX Main Event

Max Anstie holeshot, with Cameron McAdoo holding second. Not for long though, Haiden Deegan sliced by McAdoo and set sail for Anstie. Levi Kitchen got hung up on another rider in the first lap and lost a bunch of spots, but he had a really good pace and started making moves quickly. A couple laps in and Kitchen was all over McAdoo for third. He used his line through the inside of the sand to jump into a rhythm lane and triple triple, which put him up the inside of Anstie. Just like that, Kitchen was into second, but Deegan had about four seconds on him. Kitchen went to work and start cutting into Deegan’s lead, and with about seven minutes to go Kitchen was able to sneak up the inside and take the lead, prompting an eruption from the crowd. Deegan tried to get him back, but Kitchen’s pace was tremendous, and Deegan found himself on the losing end of a couple interactions with lappers.

As the race wore on Deegan was able to reel Kitchen back in and when he tried to throw it in on the inside of Kitchen he made a mistake and came to a stop and almost ended up backward on the track! The crowd as going absolutely crazy. But then Kitchen made a small mistake in a rhythm and Deegan pounced, closing and cutting to the inside to take the lead. But Kitchen fought back and cut to the inside to take the lead right back! The two slugged it out, going back and forth like this for several laps, and with one minute left Deegan took the lead and was able to squeak out a gap on Kitchen. At this point it looked like Deegan had the edge, and he started gapping Kitchen. Kitchen put in a tremendous effort on the final lap but just couldn’t get close enough to put a move on Deegan. Deegan took the win inches ahead of Kitchen, with Anstie, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Cameron McAdoo rounding out the top five. That is as good as it gets, folks!