Live Written Updates and Results From Seattle Supercross

Morning Report
We’re in Seattle over a month earlier than normal this year due to Lumen Field’s availability being limited later in 2026 because of the coming World Cup. The Seahawks winning the Superbowl further complicated things for event organizers, as the Seahawks needed the Stadium until Wednesday afternoon for their victory celebration. That left the crew with a very small window to get the track built, but they showed just how good they are by getting everything ready to go in about thirty hours. Director of Operations for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Bill Heras, said yesterday, “This is the first time in my 18 years that we’ve done a track this big, this fast. It was definitely impressive.” You can learn more about the remarkable achievement right here.
The track itself is pretty basic, as is usually the case in Seattle. The low spots are pretty wet, especially the start straight, but they’ve got a lot of dry dirt they’re mixing in. The jumps and berms themselves are well formed, dry, and look good. The dirt is soft so it probably will break down quickly, but it’s not soaking wet from the rain that came yesterday. To sum it up, the track is exactly like it normally is here in Seattle, which is pretty amazing considering the adversity leading into this event.
In the 450 Class we’ve got a new points leader in the form of Hunter Lawrence, who took his fourth straight second place last week in Glendale. Lawrence has yet to get the elusive 450SX win, but that red plate on his motorcycle probably still feels pretty good. Eli Tomac, who took twelfth last week after going down in the first turn, now sits third in points, eight back of Lawrence, with last week’s winner, Ken Roczen, five back of Lawrence.
Ty Masterpool is here and will be making his 2026 debut with the Gizmo Mods Rock River team. For more on that situation go here. One racer we won’t see is RJ Hampshire, who missed last week with extreme illness and will sit Seattle out with a foot injury. For a complete look at who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report.
In the 250SX Class it’s all Haiden Deegan right now. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has won the last four in a row and holds a commanding 27-point lead over Michael Mosiman in second. Ryder DiFrancesco, who is just two points behind Mosiman in third, has been great so far this season, and depending how things play out tonight, he could take over second in points. Max Anstie sits fourth, but he’s only three points back of Mosiman. Anstie has had a string of tough races since winning the opener, but a bounce back performance from him could easily vault him into second in points.
Stay tuned, qualifying is set to begin shortly here in Seattle.
Qualifying – First Sessions
Lux Turner was fast right away in this one with a 53.639, but as usual, the times just kept on falling as the session unfolded. Hunter Yoder spent some time up front, then Levi Kitchen, then Haiden Deegan, who would ultimately end up fastest.
Kitchen looked really good in this one. He was trying some different combinations in rhythm lanes early, and he had a cool line coming out of the sand section. He’d take the inside, double a pair of big sand rollers, then jump out of the sand and into the ensuing rhythm lane, which he’d go three-three through. It looked like he was able to carry a lot of momentum using that combination. Deegan also had a three-three line through there he was playing with, but instead of jumping in he would wheelie into the section over the first jump on the inside where it was worn down, then go three-three. Deegan was extremely fast, ending the session with a 49.414. He was the only rider to record a time under 50 seconds, and if you look at the times after him, there’s a pretty steep drop off. Sometimes it’s tight, but not today. Ryder DiFrancesco, in fifth, is two-and-a-half seconds off Deegan's pace.
Seattle - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|12:29.320
|49.414
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|12:41.779
|0.909
|50.323
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Max Vohland
|12:53.362
|1.283
|51.605
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Lux Turner
|12:09.826
|0.275
|51.880
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|13:25.892
|0.037
|51.917
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Seattle - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ayden Shive
|12:55.325
|53.285
|Dade City, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Nico Koch
|12:52.618
|0.467
|53.752
|Germany
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Logan Leitzel
|12:09.423
|0.516
|54.268
|Dillsburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Hunter Schlosser
|12:39.399
|0.058
|54.326
|El Paso, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Reven Gordon
|12:24.470
|0.128
|54.453
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
When the 450s came out the track had already started to rut up quite a bit, especially in the soft transitions between jumps, making rhythm lanes a dicey affair. Hunter Lawrence was fast immediately with a 52.841, but guys like Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Lawrence again, would go back and forth at the top of the board. That continued until Jorge Prado recorded a crazy fast lap. He was ripping and his whoop speed was incredible, but when he made a small mistake in a rhythm lane that slowed him up just a bit it seemed like his lap was ruined. Nope! Even with the mistake he still turned a 50.600! He’d go for a few more fast ones, but small mistakes would derail him. It didn’t matter though, because his 50.600 ended up being a full second faster than the next fastest time.
Seattle - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|12:34.532
|50.600
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|12:10.672
|1.006
|51.605
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Eli Tomac
|12:47.491
|0.372
|51.977
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|12:59.842
|0.109
|52.085
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|12:21.232
|0.082
|52.166
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Seattle - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tristan Lane
|12:12.215
|56.035
|Deland, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Fredrik Noren
|12:14.878
|0.114
|56.149
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Mitchell Harrison
|12:28.012
|0.434
|56.583
|Lansing, MI
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Kevin Moranz
|12:22.298
|0.171
|56.754
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Ty Masterpool
|12:47.074
|0.070
|56.824
|Paradise, TX
|Yamaha YZ450F
Qualifying – Second Sessions
There wasn’t a whole lot of action in the second round of qualifiers. Haiden Deegan set a fast lap right away, which was important to do because the track was only going to get slower as it received more wear. Deegan’s lap, a 49.908, would log in as the fastest, and nobody else, including Deegan, would do any better than that for the rest of the session. Levi Kitchen put in quite a few fast laps, with Cameron McAdoo giving chase for nearly the entire time. Seriously, every time you saw Kitchen, McAdoo was almost always a few bike lengths right behind him. Kitchen would end up second in this one with a 51.056.
Seattle - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 2February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|12:38.229
|49.908
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|12:14.570
|1.148
|51.056
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|12:48.786
|0.050
|51.107
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|12:26.454
|0.590
|51.697
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|12:06.163
|0.053
|51.749
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Seattle - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 2February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ayden Shive
|12:07.627
|51.622
|Dade City, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Nico Koch
|12:09.516
|0.118
|51.740
|Germany
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Reven Gordon
|12:04.361
|0.773
|52.512
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Preston Masciangelo
|12:39.736
|0.551
|53.063
|Brantford, ON
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|5
|Logan Leitzel
|12:14.386
|0.027
|53.089
|Dillsburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
Seattle - 250SX West Combined QualifyingFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|12:29.320
|--
|49.414
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|12:41.779
|+0.909
|50.323
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|12:48.786
|+1.693
|51.107
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Max Vohland
|12:53.362
|+2.191
|51.605
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ayden Shive
|12:07.627
|+2.208
|51.622
|Dade City, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
In 450 action Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb both set fast times early, but five laps in Tomac improved the standard by about half a second, posting a 51.032. Jorge Prado looked like he was about to put in a heater with about three minutes in, but he made a big mistake when he got bucked in a section of three small jumps and went over the bars right into a berm. His bike chased him down and flopped over on top of him and a red flag quickly came out. Prado was able to get back up under his own power, and he looked okay, but he did leave the stadium sitting in the back of an Alpinestars Medical Mule. He was holding his right shoulder/collarbone area, but we're hearing he's good to go for today's racing. Fortunately for Prado, his time from the first session, a 50.600, was faster than Tomac’s 51.032, making Prado the fastest 450SX qualifier for the second week in a row.
[Update] - We stopped by the Red Bull KTM pits and confirmed Prado is good to race. His shoulder was sore, but he got checked out at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Rig and everything checked out okay.
Seattle - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|16:03.801
|51.032
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|15:34.808
|0.250
|51.281
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|15:59.741
|0.162
|51.442
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:09.088
|0.063
|51.505
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|16:16.854
|0.172
|51.678
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Seattle - 450SX Group B Qualifying 2February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Fredrik Noren
|12:30.605
|53.978
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Tristan Lane
|7:48.494
|0.534
|54.511
|Deland, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ty Masterpool
|12:41.981
|0.433
|54.944
|Paradise, TX
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Kevin Moranz
|12:52.554
|0.730
|55.674
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Grant Harlan
|12:40.402
|0.461
|56.134
|Justin, TX
|KTM 450 SX-F
Seattle - 450SX Combined QualifyingFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|12:34.532
|--
|50.600
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Eli Tomac
|16:03.801
|+0.432
|51.032
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Cooper Webb
|15:34.808
|+0.681
|51.281
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|15:59.741
|+0.842
|51.442
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:09.088
|+0.905
|51.505
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
250SX Heat One
Ryder DiFrancesco took the lead immediately in the first heat race of the night. Max Anstie held second, but Cameron McAdoo slid by him right away. Levi Kitchen followed suit, then went around McAdoo for second. Kitchen was ripping, and he immediately went after DiFrancesco, making the pass by jumping into a rhythm lane out of the sand and triple-tripling to pull up the inside of DiFrancesco in the ensuing turn and roost away. With about two minutes left McAdoo got loose coming out of the sand and crashed entering a rhythm lane. He popped back up quickly though, staying in transfer position.
Up front Kitchen was crushing it. He’d opened up a huge lead and rode to an uncontested win. Behind him DiFrancesco, Anstie, Max Vohland, McAdoo, Crockett Meyers, Parker Ross, Justin Rodbell, and Preston Masciangelo filled the transfer spots. Ross got a bad start in this one and had to work through the pack to get in a transfer spot, which he did. But when he when he’d already worked up to a transfer spot he rode Reven Gordon wide in a lefthand bowl turn, causing him to crash. Just like that, Gordon found himself looking at a trip to the LCQ.
Seattle - 250SX West Heat 1February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|7:07.421
|48.908
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|7:14.681
|7.260
|50.300
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Max Anstie
|7:16.906
|2.225
|50.424
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Max Vohland
|7:21.601
|4.695
|51.356
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|7:36.988
|15.388
|50.948
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
250SX Heat Two
Haiden Deegan shot out of the gate, immediately built a gap, and that was that. Behind him Lux Turner muscled his way around Hunter Yoder to take over second. Michael Mosiman went around Yoder next and took off after Turner, who was riding very well in second. Mosiman had the edge in speed though, and it wasn’t long before Mosiman tried to throw it inside on Turner. He wasn’t close enough though and nearly crashed in the attempt, causing him to lose a spot to Yoder. He regained his composure though, and soon Yoder and Mosiman had gone by Turner, who looked like he was getting a little tired. Mosiman kept charging and was able to slice past Yoder and into second. It wasn’t over though, as Yoder tried to come back on the inside of Mosiman but ended up taking them both down in the process. They both maintained qualifying spots, however.
Deegan with the win, with Turner, Carson Mumford, Yoder, Josh Varize, Mosiman, Ayden Shive, Hunter Schlosser, and Logan Leitzel filling the remaining transfer spots.
Seattle - 250SX West Heat 2February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|7:17.656
|50.340
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Lux Turner
|7:33.189
|15.533
|51.839
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Carson Mumford
|7:36.664
|3.476
|52.497
|Simi Valley, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|
Hunter Yoder
|7:44.472
|7.808
|52.065
|Menifee, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Joshua Varize
|7:46.285
|1.814
|53.662
|Perris, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX Heat One
Ken Roczen ripped a holeshot and started checking out right away. Behind him was Justin Hill, Justin Cooper, and Malcolm Stewart. Eli Tomac hadn’t gotten a very good start but had worked up to fifth after a couple laps. As the race wore on Cooper and Stewart, then Tomac, would go by Hill. Tomac would then pass Stewart, but Stewart would then crash in a rhythm lane after that. Fortunately he hung onto seventh to stay in a transfer spot.
On the final lap the battle to watch was between Vince Friese, Mitchell Harrison, and Kevin Moranz. Moranz was all over Harrison, with Friese about a length ahead. Turn after turn Moranz tried to throw it in on Harrison, but Harrison knew what was coming each time and managed to survive the continuous onslaught and held onto ninth.
Roczen won, followed by Cooper, Tomac, Hill, Garrett Marchbanks, Colt Nichols, Stewart, Friese, and Harrison, all in transfer spots. Jason Anderson and Christian Craig got into each other in the first turn and went down. Craig pulled out while Anderson got back in the race after finally getting back on his bike. He’d crash again later in the sand section and pull out of the race.
450SX Heat Two
Cooper Webb had the lead early but Hunter Lawrence took over. Chase Sexton was holding third but went down in a lefthand turn all by himself. That put Lawrence and Webb up front all by themselves, and Webb closed back on Lawrence and was trying like crazy to find a place to make a move stick. Then he cut down early in a righthander and zipped by Lawrence right before the two sailed over the finish line. But a few turns later Webb made a mistake and fell in some ruts in a rhythm lane! Webb still held second, but he had Aaron Plessinger not too far off his rear fender. Webb was able to get backaway from Plessinger though and finished second behind Lawrence. Plessinger, Joey Savatgy, Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, Ty Masterpool, Shane McElrath, and Grant Harlan filled the remaining transfer spots. Sexton and Savatgy had an extremely thrilling finish, with both of them vaulting over the finish line at seemingly the same exact time. On timing and scoring it showed Savatgy had edged Sexton by .053 seconds.
Jorge Prado pulled off on the first lap holding his shoulder and rode out of the tunnel toward the pits. He went down during qualifying earlier in the day and hurt his shoulder. He checked out okay at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Rig, but clearly he’s feeling extremely sore.
Seattle - 450SX Heat 2February 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|7:35.160
|51.564
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|7:37.986
|2.827
|52.838
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|7:40.019
|2.033
|53.013
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|7:40.614
|0.595
|53.184
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Chase Sexton
|7:40.666
|0.053
|51.941
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
250SX LCQ
Avery Long kicked off the final 250SX qualifying race with a holeshot with Reven Gordon, Lorenzo Camporese, and Keegan Rowley in tow. Long immediately started checking out, and behind him Camporese moved into second and was riding all by himself. Nico Koch moved into third and was going after Camporese, while Gordon held down fourth. With two laps remaining Matti Jorgensen started creeping up on Gordon. Within a lap he’d gotten up to Gordon’s rear fender and nearly made a pass in the whoops. As the two came out of the sand section Gordon got squirrely and his feet flew off. He was still hanging on with his hands, and when he landed his body slammed back down on the bike just in time to launch off the next jump. Once again Gordon was flying through the air, feet off the pegs. He landed off the track and crashed, and just like that, his night was done. Fortunately it looked like he was okay. Long, Camporese, Koch, and Jorgensen filled the final 250SX transfer spots of the night.
Seattle - 250SX West LCQFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Avery Long
|6:51.782
|53.655
|New London, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Lorenzo Camporese
|6:55.072
|3.290
|54.580
|Campodarsego, Italy
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Nico Koch
|6:55.500
|0.428
|53.960
|Germany
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Matti Jorgensen
|6:56.985
|1.486
|54.295
|Helirod, Denmark
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Keegan Rowley
|7:00.123
|3.138
|55.106
|Channahon, IL
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX LCQ
Josh Cartwright holeshot with Kevin Moranz, Freddie Noren, and Jason Anderson behind him. Tristan Lane came up on Anderson and bumped him hard to make the pass, then Anderson made a big mistake in a rhythm lane and came up way short, losing multiple positions. Anderson put his head down and started ripping, and soon he was all over the rear wheel of Lane. Anderson was able to get by pretty easily after a brief battle and off Anderson went, passing Noren, then Cartwright, to move into second. With two minutes left Anderson had his sites set on Moranz in the lead, which he would take pretty quickly. Behind him Noren tried to make a move on Cartwright but went down in the process, taking him out of qualifying position.
Anderson took the win, with Moranz, Lane, and Cartwright filling the final transfer spots.
Seattle - 450SX LCQFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|6:43.685
|52.311
|Edgewood, NM
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Kevin Moranz
|6:50.826
|7.141
|53.453
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Tristan Lane
|6:51.969
|1.143
|53.531
|Deland, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Josh Cartwright
|6:53.771
|1.803
|54.818
|Tallahassee, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Scott Meshey
|6:55.300
|1.530
|54.925
|Zephyrhills, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
250SX Main Event
Max Anstie holeshot, with Cameron McAdoo holding second. Not for long though, Haiden Deegan sliced by McAdoo and set sail for Anstie. Levi Kitchen got hung up on another rider in the first lap and lost a bunch of spots, but he had a really good pace and started making moves quickly. A couple laps in and Kitchen was all over McAdoo for third. He used his line through the inside of the sand to jump into a rhythm lane and triple triple, which put him up the inside of Anstie. Just like that, Kitchen was into second, but Deegan had about four seconds on him. Kitchen went to work and start cutting into Deegan’s lead, and with about seven minutes to go Kitchen was able to sneak up the inside and take the lead, prompting an eruption from the crowd. Deegan tried to get him back, but Kitchen’s pace was tremendous, and Deegan found himself on the losing end of a couple interactions with lappers.
As the race wore on Deegan was able to reel Kitchen back in and when he tried to throw it in on the inside of Kitchen he made a mistake and came to a stop and almost ended up backward on the track! The crowd as going absolutely crazy. But then Kitchen made a small mistake in a rhythm and Deegan pounced, closing and cutting to the inside to take the lead. But Kitchen fought back and cut to the inside to take the lead right back! The two slugged it out, going back and forth like this for several laps, and with one minute left Deegan took the lead and was able to squeak out a gap on Kitchen. At this point it looked like Deegan had the edge, and he started gapping Kitchen. Kitchen put in a tremendous effort on the final lap but just couldn’t get close enough to put a move on Deegan. Deegan took the win inches ahead of Kitchen, with Anstie, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Cameron McAdoo rounding out the top five. That is as good as it gets, folks!
Seattle - 250SX West Main EventFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:10.158
|50.660
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|16:11.657
|1.500
|49.947
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Max Anstie
|16:41.811
|30.154
|51.746
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:49.936
|8.126
|52.215
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:51.245
|1.309
|52.467
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|143
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|108
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|107
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|107
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|100
450SX Main Event
Cooper Webb holeshot this one but a slew of top dogs followed him. Tomac moved by Aaron Plessinger almost right away and started going after Webb, while Ken Roczen went to work on Plessinger for third. Behind Roczen, Chase Sexton was taking his time, but when Roczen went by Plessinger Sexton didn’t follow. In fact, he got passed by Justin Cooper!
Up front Tomac hadn’t been able to catch Webb, who was riding extremely well. For the time being, Webb held a two-second lead on Tomac, who had about two seconds on Roczen. Another three seconds back was Plessinger, who was starting to feel the heat from Cooper. With about 13 minutes left Cooper leapt past Plessinger in a rhythm lane, and Sexton followed suit. At the halfway point Tomac was starting to close a little on Webb, and Roczen was starting to close on Tomac, setting the stage for a slugfest for the lead. Tomac would be the first to attack, throwing a block pass on Webb in a righthander. After that the top three of Tomac, Webb, and Roczen actually spread out just a little bit, but a mistake in the whoops from Tomac let Webb suck right back up on Tomac’s rear wheel. Tomac got held up a bit by a lapper too, further aiding Webb, but then Tomac locked in and opened it back up to about a second-and-a-half.
The top three gapped back out from each other a little with three minutes left, but Hunter Lawrence had found his groove and was catching Roczen. Soon he was close enough that Roczen was looking back, and when Roczen got a bad drive through the whoops Lawrence tried to make the move. Roczen held on, but then Lawrence tried to pass Roczen on the inside in the sand and ran into him, taking them both down. Justin Cooper passed them both, but Lawrence remounted in fourth, limiting the damage. Roczen found himself in tenth, unfortunately.
Up front Tomac held strong for the win, with Webb maintaining second over Cooper. Lawrence and Sexton rounded out the top five, while Roczen finished tenth.
Seattle - 450SX Main EventFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:02.210
|51.043
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:11.475
|9.265
|50.537
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|21:17.807
|6.333
|52.091
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:23.023
|5.216
|52.717
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Chase Sexton
|21:32.540
|9.518
|51.936
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|124
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|123
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|113
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|113
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|106