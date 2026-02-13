Watch: 2026 Honda HRC PETRONAS Intro with Fernandez, Vialle, Herlings, and Lata

Monster Energy Partnership

Host: Thank you very much for your time. And as you may have seen on the jerseys we have another announcement to make regarding another new sponsor for Honda HRC. So it’s with great pleasure that we can announce that Monster Energy are joining Honda HRC PETRONAS for the 2026 Motocross World Championships.

Marcus, this is the first time Honda HRC have had a energy drink sponsor. What was the reasoning behind it, why now?

Marcus Pereira de Freitas: Well, I think the opportunity just come as Monster is already with Dakar, I think we have a good relationship together. But coming to MXGP was a good opportunity for them, for us having already an official sponsor this year as PETRONAS Lubricants International, I think was good opportunity to grow together and show our potential.

Host: Once you knew of Monster’s interest, was it a difficult decision to join with them or?

No actually, no because we already have a like I mentioned before a great relationship with all the members of Monster Energy drink. So just like a very smooth process let’s say and we are very happy that we achieved that.

Media Q&A

Media: Jeffrey, having seen you on the Honda in videos it looks like you’ve taken a liking to the bike. Is there any moment you wish maybe changed teams sooner to experience new machinery at a different point in your career?

Jeffrey Herlings: Obviously it’s always hard to say. My time at KTM was good as well, you know I’ve accomplished a lot with them, so no negatives to them, for sure we had ups we had our downs but I look back at a good memory with them but it’s always been my dream to race for Honda HRC. Remember back in the days we were already negotiating, I was really close to signing with Honda in 2016 already, and then for me there was only one option if I would leave KTM it—it would be for Honda. It’s been my childhood dream and once now I’m on the bike I’m really surprised how good it is. I do get on a new prototype bike, so you know would have been easier if I would stand on the other bike the previous one because they had so much experience and years of development in it already. So now it’s like in their children’s steps the new bike which I’m riding, so also gives me a lot of hope that there’s so much potential in the bike. But yeah, you know coming to the team now I know it’s the latest stage in my career, but I have no regret of not coming earlier because like I said I had a great time at the other team as well but it’s a blessing and yeah, a thing I should I never wanted to miss is to go Honda HRC so I’m very happy I took this decision.

Media: Tom, another world championship would put you with three world titles, something that no Frenchman has been able to do in the major classes (outside of Yves Demaria in the MX3 class). Is this something that’s a goal of yours or how do you feel about becoming possibly the most successful French world champion?

Tom Vialle: I actually didn’t know that, but now it will be obviously my dream and my goal for the next years. This is my first year on the 450 class so I have a lot to learn. It’s also a new bike, a new team for me, so a lot to learn but hopefully we can achieve it and like you said that would be awesome if we can do it.

Media: Ruben, what do you need to do this year to be challenging for regular moto wins, GP wins, podiums? And secondly what with your experience on the Honda last year, do you think that will be advantage coming into this year?

Ruben Fernandez: Well first of all I believe the starts, now we already know the starts are the biggest or the most important thing on MXGP these days. They can change the race completely, so getting good starts will help a lot. So yeah we’ll start on that, and yeah afterwards you know taking the experience that I’ve had on the previous years on MXGP, I believe I’m missing—I’ve been missing consistency at a time so I will try and focus on that, you know try to stay every moto every race on the—on the first positions and then obviously with a good start and when with consistency staying on the bike and you know I know I can be fast so I think that will bring the good results and fighting for moto wins, fighting for podiums and hopefully I can be doing that more regularly this year and yeah that’s pretty much it I think.

Media: Valerio, how much do you feel you’ve developed since the winter and have you got any advice from your new teammates and how different is the bike from 25 to 26?

Valerio Lata: I change a lot of things and especially the suspension, a good step with the mechanic, with the team, with Showa and working a lot with some parts of the engine with the suspension so I change a lot the bike from last year and the feeling was really really better so I’m really happy for riding this bike and of course I can’t wait to start the season in Argentina.

Media: Jeffrey, the last couple of seasons were marred by serious injuries before the season started. How did you approach this year to hopefully avoid that situation again?

Jeffrey Herlings: Obviously the first race hasn’t started in MXGP series but I mean motocross is a risky sport, there’s a lot of risk involved so injuries are part of the sport and obviously last year I missed the start of the season the first two races and then I got back racing with just a couple of days on the bike and I really had to build myself into it because the first races was a big struggle as I was six months out with ACL injury. But for now, I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fit. I do feel a lack of not racing enough like I saw last weekend (in Mantova) just the intensity wasn’t there, but that’s why I do three races to warm up and get ready for the first GP. Like I said I don’t have many chances left, so every chance I have I need to take it with both hands and yeah just really feeling good and fit right now.

Media: Tom, you had tremendous success in your 250 career with championships in America and the World Championships of course. Now you’re making the step up to the 450 class, what do you set as your expectations for this year and what would be a successful year for you this year?

Tom Vialle: It’s hard to say. I’ve just done my first race in Mantova my first 450 race so it’s hard to say. GP and the preseason race is always quite a big difference but try to build step by step during the season. Of course the first step is to be on the podium and try to fight for win if we can, that’s the goal and be as consistent as possible it’s a long season we have almost 20 GPs so a lot can happen and try to be there every weekend that’s my goal and try to be better and build through the season and see. I can’t really say my expectation because I haven’t raced a first GP in the 450 class so we will see after Argentina where we are and then we try to improve of course for the next races and be better during the season.