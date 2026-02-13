Watch: 2026 Honda HRC PETRONAS Intro with Fernandez, Vialle, Herlings, and Lata
The Honda HRC team has some big changes for the upcoming 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). The newly named Honda HRC PETRONAS team announced a title sponsorship with the oil and gas company, and a new deal with Monster Energy as well. Monster Energy works with the factory Honda team that competes in the Dakar Rally—the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally team—so bringing the energy drink on board with the MXGP team as well was not a difficult process. Tim Gajser, Honda’s long-time rider until he switched to Yamaha this year, once ran a Monster Energy logo on his helmet, but that was a personal deal whereas the current HRC program now will have all four of its riders—Ruben Fernandez, Tom Vialle, Jeffrey Herlings, and Valerio Lata—with full coverage on both the rider and the bike.
And speaking of riders, the addition of Herlings is one of the big changes as well. The long-time KTM rider is now looking forward to his first campaign on a Honda. Herlings did a pre-season race in the Italian MX Championship last weekend to test the bike and said in the team intro, “hopefully we can start fighting for victories quick.”
Tom Vialle, another long-time KTM rider both in the MX2 Class in the MXGP series and the 250SMX Class in the Monster Energy SMX World Championship in the United States of America, also joins the 450 team for this season and beyond. Not only is it a big adjustment for both Vialle and Herlings to go from KTM to Hondas but they were both long-time Red Bull athletes as well.
The following text is from Honda HRC MXGP:
Quick Rider Questions
Host: So, Ruben, you’ve been with the team a long time, but what changes have you made to try and be more successful this year, to try and be more consistently up on the podium?
Ruben Fernandez: Well yeah, I think that it might be the fourth season on the—the team HRC. So yeah, it’s been a long journey but very enjoyable as well. Obviously last season was okay but I still wasn’t really satisfied with it, you know I think I’m capable of more and I definitely want more, so this season I’ve been changing some stuff on my preparation, I’ve been training at home, I have a new training mechanic and a lot of things have changed, new bike as well. We just came out of the first test with the team and a lot of improvements have been made there, so yeah feeling confident, feeling motivated, feeling happy which I think is an important part of the job, so, definitely looking forward to this season and to see how it develops.
Host: Next we have Tom Vialle, who’s come back from America to join the Honda HRC team this year for the first time in the MXGP class. How’s that transition been? Obviously you were in Europe before, but what’s it been like being back in Europe and how have you adapted so far?
Tom Vialle: Yeah, it’s been nice actually. I’ve been three years in the US and then I was four years before that here in Europe. It’s my first 450 season, so the winter so far has been pretty good. So the goal is to be obviously in the next year try to be as successful as I did in the 250 class, so yeah I’m trying to work as hard as I can to get there and the 450 still a lot of things to learn. But yeah, the goal is to work hard and get there as soon as possible.
Host: Then we have five-time world champion Jeffrey Herlings, who’s just started riding with the team this year. And Jeffrey, obviously you’ve only been with the team since January 1st, how—sort of difficult has it been to have this short timeline and is the aim to be ready for Argentina or is it sort of more to be aiming to be winning a little later?
Jeffrey Herlings: I mean, the team might have time, I don’t because I don’t have ten years more of racing in me, so I need to deliver and I need to deliver quick. Obviously like you said, because I was just starting on January 1st and we’re only like beginning of February, had a very short time notice to get my clothing set up, to get my helmet, boots set up, to get my bike set up, to get everything set up. I just had like five, six weeks max till now, and so we’re still learning, discovering, but I think we’re already on a good base also on the bike. I think there’s a lot of potential, a lot of possibilities on the new bike. It’s—it’s kind of a prototype, it’s a new bike, it just came out, so for sure like I said there’s a lot of potential, but I need to deliver, I need to deliver quick, I’m aware of that, so yeah I don’t have time to keep waiting for through the season, I need a few races to get myself warmed up. I could see last weekend once again I didn’t have the intensity, but hopefully by GP1 I’ll be good to go and then hopefully we can start fighting for victories quick.
Host: And lastly in the MX2 class, we have Valerio Lata who is in his second year with the team but had a very successful first year and is hoping to improve this year. What did you learn in year one that you hope to bring into year two to hopefully make it more successful than before?
Valerio Lata: Yeah, last year was my first year in the world championship and I change everything, bike, team, championship, so was a little bit difficult, but last year also my physical was not ready for the world championship, but this year I’m really ready for—for this season and I’m really really happy for race with this team. So yeah, I’m training hard because the goal is—is win. So it’s really important to starting at the front, to take the holeshot and have the consistency for win the race. So I’ve been working for this and I working for this with the team.
Monster Energy Partnership
Host: Thank you very much for your time. And as you may have seen on the jerseys we have another announcement to make regarding another new sponsor for Honda HRC. So it’s with great pleasure that we can announce that Monster Energy are joining Honda HRC PETRONAS for the 2026 Motocross World Championships.
Marcus, this is the first time Honda HRC have had a energy drink sponsor. What was the reasoning behind it, why now?
Marcus Pereira de Freitas: Well, I think the opportunity just come as Monster is already with Dakar, I think we have a good relationship together. But coming to MXGP was a good opportunity for them, for us having already an official sponsor this year as PETRONAS Lubricants International, I think was good opportunity to grow together and show our potential.
Host: Once you knew of Monster’s interest, was it a difficult decision to join with them or?
No actually, no because we already have a like I mentioned before a great relationship with all the members of Monster Energy drink. So just like a very smooth process let’s say and we are very happy that we achieved that.
Media Q&A
Media: Jeffrey, having seen you on the Honda in videos it looks like you’ve taken a liking to the bike. Is there any moment you wish maybe changed teams sooner to experience new machinery at a different point in your career?
Jeffrey Herlings: Obviously it’s always hard to say. My time at KTM was good as well, you know I’ve accomplished a lot with them, so no negatives to them, for sure we had ups we had our downs but I look back at a good memory with them but it’s always been my dream to race for Honda HRC. Remember back in the days we were already negotiating, I was really close to signing with Honda in 2016 already, and then for me there was only one option if I would leave KTM it—it would be for Honda. It’s been my childhood dream and once now I’m on the bike I’m really surprised how good it is. I do get on a new prototype bike, so you know would have been easier if I would stand on the other bike the previous one because they had so much experience and years of development in it already. So now it’s like in their children’s steps the new bike which I’m riding, so also gives me a lot of hope that there’s so much potential in the bike. But yeah, you know coming to the team now I know it’s the latest stage in my career, but I have no regret of not coming earlier because like I said I had a great time at the other team as well but it’s a blessing and yeah, a thing I should I never wanted to miss is to go Honda HRC so I’m very happy I took this decision.
Media: Tom, another world championship would put you with three world titles, something that no Frenchman has been able to do in the major classes (outside of Yves Demaria in the MX3 class). Is this something that’s a goal of yours or how do you feel about becoming possibly the most successful French world champion?
Tom Vialle: I actually didn’t know that, but now it will be obviously my dream and my goal for the next years. This is my first year on the 450 class so I have a lot to learn. It’s also a new bike, a new team for me, so a lot to learn but hopefully we can achieve it and like you said that would be awesome if we can do it.
Media: Ruben, what do you need to do this year to be challenging for regular moto wins, GP wins, podiums? And secondly what with your experience on the Honda last year, do you think that will be advantage coming into this year?
Ruben Fernandez: Well first of all I believe the starts, now we already know the starts are the biggest or the most important thing on MXGP these days. They can change the race completely, so getting good starts will help a lot. So yeah we’ll start on that, and yeah afterwards you know taking the experience that I’ve had on the previous years on MXGP, I believe I’m missing—I’ve been missing consistency at a time so I will try and focus on that, you know try to stay every moto every race on the—on the first positions and then obviously with a good start and when with consistency staying on the bike and you know I know I can be fast so I think that will bring the good results and fighting for moto wins, fighting for podiums and hopefully I can be doing that more regularly this year and yeah that’s pretty much it I think.
Media: Valerio, how much do you feel you’ve developed since the winter and have you got any advice from your new teammates and how different is the bike from 25 to 26?
Valerio Lata: I change a lot of things and especially the suspension, a good step with the mechanic, with the team, with Showa and working a lot with some parts of the engine with the suspension so I change a lot the bike from last year and the feeling was really really better so I’m really happy for riding this bike and of course I can’t wait to start the season in Argentina.
Media: Jeffrey, the last couple of seasons were marred by serious injuries before the season started. How did you approach this year to hopefully avoid that situation again?
Jeffrey Herlings: Obviously the first race hasn’t started in MXGP series but I mean motocross is a risky sport, there’s a lot of risk involved so injuries are part of the sport and obviously last year I missed the start of the season the first two races and then I got back racing with just a couple of days on the bike and I really had to build myself into it because the first races was a big struggle as I was six months out with ACL injury. But for now, I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fit. I do feel a lack of not racing enough like I saw last weekend (in Mantova) just the intensity wasn’t there, but that’s why I do three races to warm up and get ready for the first GP. Like I said I don’t have many chances left, so every chance I have I need to take it with both hands and yeah just really feeling good and fit right now.
Media: Tom, you had tremendous success in your 250 career with championships in America and the World Championships of course. Now you’re making the step up to the 450 class, what do you set as your expectations for this year and what would be a successful year for you this year?
Tom Vialle: It’s hard to say. I’ve just done my first race in Mantova my first 450 race so it’s hard to say. GP and the preseason race is always quite a big difference but try to build step by step during the season. Of course the first step is to be on the podium and try to fight for win if we can, that’s the goal and be as consistent as possible it’s a long season we have almost 20 GPs so a lot can happen and try to be there every weekend that’s my goal and try to be better and build through the season and see. I can’t really say my expectation because I haven’t raced a first GP in the 450 class so we will see after Argentina where we are and then we try to improve of course for the next races and be better during the season.
Media: Ruben, how important is it to stay on the same team for several years to be able to improve by knowing you’ve got consistency with that aspect of the riding?
Ruben Fernandez: Well I believe staying on the same team for long years is always helpful, especially here I’ve been feeling like a family, it’s been always since the day one very welcome here, very warm and you know I have a good relationship with everyone on the team so that’s one thing less that you have to think about now. You’re already comfortable with everyone, you already know everyone so you just have to focus on riding and that’s it and to develop on bringing results and developing during the season so yeah like I said four years I think it’s going be the fourth one and feeling at home.
Media: Valerio, I know your focus is on MX2 at the moment, but how much do you look to the future and imagine that you’ll hopefully be riding a 450 machine and will you possibly be riding the 450 in the Italian Championship this year?
Valerio Lata: I like so much the 450 and I race last year one race in the Italian Championship and I won. So yeah, riding was a gift for the team from the podium in Australia and I race with the 450 factory on the last race so was incredible bike but the focus is stay on 250 so for me for me and the team is better to race 250 also the Italian Championship and it’s possible also try some things on the engine or different setting for the World Championship so I think this the good way.
Media: Jeffrey, this year it feels like the veterans versus the rookies in the class. Does this make it a sort of exciting for you? I mean obviously you’ve got big changes yourself, but looking at the championship as a whole, how excited are you just to be racing all these new guys as well?
Jeffrey Herlings: I mean it feel for me like it’s just the same guys over and over again so I don’t see any big changes yet there’s a couple of guys coming up but I think this will be the same guys who’ve been fighting for the championship this year as it was the last couple of years just the party will be just a bit bigger because there’s two three more new riders getting involved. But yeah definitely looking forward to it, I feel like I can still do it if not I wouldn’t have even started you know. Like if I look at the last few races last year when I was healthy you know I won most of them and got like five podiums straight and won three out of last five races I think, so definitely super excited and this is a complete new adventure, a big new motivation, you know after 17 years working with one with one team then going into a new team for your last potential last two or three years of your career makes things quite exciting and just brings a hell a lot of new motivation so yeah definitely be nice to race with the rookies but end of the day this championship is so long with 60 motos so it’s just about consistency. You saw in the past, you saw last year with Febvre just being there every single weekend being consistent I think that’s the thing what will bring you a championship.
Media: Tom, after several seasons in the US, what do you think is going to be the most difficult thing to adapt being back in Europe again or what has been the most difficult thing?
Tom Vialle: Um, I think the bike. This is a new class like I’ve said for me, this is a new class so getting used to the power of the 450, race new guys that I’ve never used to race before. So there’s a lot of new things that I need to get used to it. But also the tracks, I mean we all know the track in the US and in Europe are a little bit different. The good things is I know the track but I have to get a little bit back in the rhythm and get to know again the type of tracks. It’s a long weekend in MXGP, we have two days of racing so a couple things that I have to adapt again but I’m sure it will be quick and I did four seasons here in Europe in the 250 class so I know how the system and the race weekend goes so it will be a quick to adapt again.
Media: Ruben, the prototype bike that you made look really good at the end of the year, can you talk about the development it’s gone through this year already and the improvements you’re expecting coming into this season from what you rode last year?
Ruben Fernandez: Yeah, so as you as some might know during last season I had I switched bike and then I started riding with proto bike. There was a lot of positives in there on from the 2025 bike to the proto bike. It was a completely new bike, a lot of things changed but I was feeling comfortable. We gained on many aspects, but it was still a little bit early for the bike to jump on GPs maybe. But at the end it was a lot of good information that we bring into this season. Some things were where the team could work on, so we found out a lot of improvements on the latest test. Right now, the bike is feeling strong I think the team has done an amazing job and I’m pretty excited and happy and motivated to see where we can even improve more. But to say I’m pretty happy and I’m feeling comfortable with the how the bike is feeling right now.
Media: Valerio, coming from the EMX class to MX2, you obviously had to do a lot more racing. Did you have to mentally prepare yourself for a 20-round series?
Valerio Lata: Of course, is completely different from the European Championship and in the World Championship. I have a lot of races, I have the qualifying race and is eight or so races more from the World Championship from European Championship. But the biggest difference was the qualifying race because is 20 minutes but is really fast the rhythm. So, for me the most difficult was this but I worked on my physical for this year so I can’t wait to try my best in this season.
Media: Jeffrey, obviously in America Jorge Prado went from KTM to Kawasaki. Was that worrying for you seeing someone of his talents to struggle to cope with the change of bike or did it provide sort of motivation that you wanted to show that it is possible?
Jeffrey Herlings: Obviously change from KTM to Kawasaki is a different thing than change from a KTM to a Honda. I think a Honda is a more proven bike, you saw even in US with Jett, you saw in Europe with Tim, so I think it’s different. Obviously, it did give me some nights to think about it, because I never tested before I signed up with Honda HRC. So, I never tested the bike, and it was kind of a gamble you know so I never knew maybe it was not going to fit, maybe it was going to fit much better than my KTM. I didn’t know, but right now as I’m on the Honda, I have no regret. Like I said it’s a brand-new bike and how good it is already I think there’s much more potential in the bike and yeah definitely looking forward to this year’s racing.
Media: Tom Vialle, Chase Sexton says he’s very excited to watch the GPs this year because you’re in it, you obviously had a very good relationship, but he says he wants to race you in Ernée, France. Would you be excited for that and are you looking forward to Ernée, France potentially for being part of Team France?
Tom Vialle: Yeah, I mean we all know the Nations is always a big race especially in France in Ernée. I was there in 2023 and we won the race. So that was one of the best weekends of my life. It was really a crazy weekend with so many fans so hopefully this year I can be able to race. Of course, it is Team France who decide the selection of the rider and it would be nice to ride against Chase finally. I was in the US in the 250 class he was always in the 450 class so we’ve been training a lot together for the last two years but yeah if I’m selected to do the Motocross of Nations it would be nice to race against him.