Unfortunately, RJ Hampshire will be sidelined for this weekend's Seattle SX and the upcoming rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Hampshire was forced to withdraw from last Saturday's Glendale SX after dealing with a sickness. He was set to race this weekend's Seattle SX before a training crash this week resulted in a fractured foot. There is currently no timeline on his return to racing.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Foot injury sidelines Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing''s RJ Hampshire

Injured while training ahead of Round 6 of AMA Supercross Championship in Seattle

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire has been sidelined with a foot injury sustained while training ahead of Round 6 of the 2026 AMA Supercross Championship in Seattle this weekend.

Hampshire – who sat out Glendale due to illness – fractured his foot in a training crash this week at Baker's Factory in Florida, unfortunately ruling him out of upcoming rounds in the SMX World Championship.

“It’s never good to get a mid-morning phone call from Baker’s Factory on a ride day,” said Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager. “Unfortunately, RJ had a crash and the handlebars caught his foot in just the wrong way, resulting in a fracture. Our focus now is on the best path forward to get RJ healthy and back racing as soon as possible.”

In his first full season of 450SX competition onboard the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, Hampshire’s best result to date is ninth place at Anaheim 2. Further updates on his recovery timeline will be announced once available.

Hampshire posted to his personal Instagram:

