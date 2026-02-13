The sixth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 14, as Lumen Field hosts the Seattle Supercross.
Check out how to watch the Seattle SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Seattle for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for the Saturday: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Seattle also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series starts this weekend at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
SeattleSaturday, February 14
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Big BuckMODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 14
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Seattle250SX West
Saturday, February 14
Local Time () Track Time (PST) Thursday 12:00pm – 4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 2:00pm – 5:00pm 2:00pm – 5:00pm Sound Testing 2:00pm – 5:00pm 2:00pm – 5:00pm Technical Inspection 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 6:00am – 4:00pm 6:00am – 4:00pm Industry Services 6:00am – 9:00am 6:00am – 9:00am AMA Registration 8:00am – 8:30am 8:00am – 8:30am Rider Track Walk 8:30am – 8:45am 8:30am – 8:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 8:45am – 9:00am 8:45am – 9:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 5:30am 5:30am Working Paddock Hours 8:00am 8:00am Saturday Autogate Closes 10:00am – 1:00pm 10:00am – 1:00pm Race Day Live 9:00am 9:00am FanFest/Doors Open 3:00pm 3:00pm FanFest Close 9:47am – 9:59am 9:47am – 9:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:04am – 10:16am 10:04am – 10:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:21am – 10:33am 10:21am – 10:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:38am – 10:50am 10:38am – 10:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:07am – 11:17am 11:07am – 11:17am Promoter Track Walk #1 11:17am – 11:55am 11:17am – 11:55am Track Maintenance 12:12pm – 12:24pm 12:12pm – 12:24pm 250 Group B Qualifying 12:29pm – 12:41pm 12:29pm – 12:41pm 250 Group A Qualifying 12:46pm – 12:58pm 12:46pm – 12:58pm 450 Group A Qualifying 1:03pm – 1:15pm 1:03pm – 1:15pm 450 Group B Qualifying 1:32pm – 1:42pm 1:32pm – 1:42pm Promoter Track Walk #2 1:42pm – 1:52pm 1:42pm – 1:52pm Promoter Track Walk #3 1:52pm – 3:15pm 1:52pm – 3:15pm Track Maintenance 3:30pm – 4:06pm 3:30pm – 4:06pm Opening Ceremonies 4:06pm – 4:14pm 4:06pm – 4:14pm 250 Heat #1 4:20pm – 4:28pm 4:20pm – 4:28pm 250 Heat #2 4:34pm – 4:42pm 4:34pm – 4:42pm 450 Heat #1 4:48pm – 4:56pm 4:48pm – 4:56pm 450 Heat #2 4:56pm – 5:21pm 4:56pm – 5:21pm Track Maintenance 5:21pm – 5:28pm 5:21pm – 5:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier 5:33pm – 5:40pm 5:33pm – 5:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier 5:40pm – 5:51pm 5:40pm – 5:51pm Track Maintenance 5:51pm – 5:54pm 5:51pm – 5:54pm 250 Sighting Lap 5:56pm – 6:13pm 5:56pm – 6:13pm 250 Main Event 6:13pm – 6:21pm 6:13pm – 6:21pm 250 Victory Circle 6:21pm – 6:24pm 6:21pm – 6:24pm Track Maintenance 6:24pm – 6:27pm 6:24pm – 6:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 6:29pm – 6:51pm 6:29pm – 6:51pm 450 Main Event 6:51pm – 7:00pm 6:51pm – 7:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Seattle, Washington (Pacific time).
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Saturday, February 13, 2026
- 9:00 am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 7:00 pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 12:00 am Gates Close
Saturday, February 14, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:15am 50cc Micro Bike Race #1 (30 min event)
- 9:00am 50cc Micro Bike Race #2 (30 min event)
- 9:00am Amateur ATV Registration
- 9:45am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 10:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 12:00am – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 1:00pm – 3:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 4:00pm Youth Bike Race
- 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, February 15, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am Bike Registration - All Classes
- 8:00am Amateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
- 10:00am Amateur Bike Race #2 (2 hr event)
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Seattle Supercross
Seattle Supercross Race Center
Seattle Supercross Injury Report
Seattle Supercross Entry Lists
Seattle - 250SX West Provisional Entry ListFebruary 14, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Updated
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|40
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Seattle - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 14, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Big Buck GNCC
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lumen Field
Address: 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina
Track Address: 170 Red Barn Rd Union SC 29335
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
2026 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|118
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|91
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|89
|4
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|88
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|80
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|106
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|101
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|98
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|91
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|89
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|251
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|247
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|207
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|196
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|190
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|309
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|303
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|291
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|223
|5
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|221
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|279
|2
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|242
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|210
|4
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|205
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|133
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|272
|2
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|267
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|193
|4
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|181
|5
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|145