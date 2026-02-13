Results Archive
How to Watch: Seattle SX and Big Buck GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

February 13, 2026, 6:00am

February 13, 2026, 6:00am
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The sixth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 14, as Lumen Field hosts the Seattle Supercross. 

Check out how to watch the Seattle SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Seattle for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Saturday: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Seattle also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series starts this weekend at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Seattle

     Saturday, February 14
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 14 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 14 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      February 14 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 14 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 14 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Seattle Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Seattle

     250SX West
    Saturday, February 14
    Lumen Field
    Seattle, WA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PST)
    Thursday
    12:00pm4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    2:00pm5:00pm 2:00pm – 5:00pm Sound Testing
    2:00pm5:00pm 2:00pm – 5:00pm Technical Inspection
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    6:00am4:00pm 6:00am – 4:00pm Industry Services
    6:00am9:00am 6:00am – 9:00am AMA Registration
    8:00am8:30am 8:00am – 8:30am Rider Track Walk
    8:30am8:45am 8:30am – 8:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    8:45am9:00am 8:45am – 9:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    5:30am 5:30am Working Paddock Hours
    8:00am 8:00am Saturday Autogate Closes
    10:00am1:00pm 10:00am – 1:00pm Race Day Live Peacock
    9:00am 9:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    3:00pm 3:00pm FanFest Close
    9:47am9:59am 9:47am – 9:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    10:04am10:16am 10:04am – 10:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    10:21am10:33am 10:21am – 10:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    10:38am10:50am 10:38am – 10:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:07am11:17am 11:07am – 11:17am Promoter Track Walk #1
    11:17am11:55am 11:17am – 11:55am Track Maintenance
    12:12pm12:24pm 12:12pm – 12:24pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    12:29pm12:41pm 12:29pm – 12:41pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    12:46pm12:58pm 12:46pm – 12:58pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    1:03pm1:15pm 1:03pm – 1:15pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    1:32pm1:42pm 1:32pm – 1:42pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    1:42pm1:52pm 1:42pm – 1:52pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    1:52pm3:15pm 1:52pm – 3:15pm Track Maintenance
    3:30pm4:06pm 3:30pm – 4:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    4:06pm4:14pm 4:06pm – 4:14pm 250 Heat #1 Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    4:20pm4:28pm 4:20pm – 4:28pm 250 Heat #2 Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    4:34pm4:42pm 4:34pm – 4:42pm 450 Heat #1
    4:48pm4:56pm 4:48pm – 4:56pm 450 Heat #2
    4:56pm5:21pm 4:56pm – 5:21pm Track Maintenance
    5:21pm5:28pm 5:21pm – 5:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier
    5:33pm5:40pm 5:33pm – 5:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier
    5:40pm5:51pm 5:40pm – 5:51pm Track Maintenance
    5:51pm5:54pm 5:51pm – 5:54pm 250 Sighting Lap
    5:56pm6:13pm 5:56pm – 6:13pm 250 Main Event
    6:13pm6:21pm 6:13pm – 6:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    6:21pm6:24pm 6:21pm – 6:24pm Track Maintenance
    6:24pm6:27pm 6:24pm – 6:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    6:29pm6:51pm 6:29pm – 6:51pm 450 Main Event
    6:51pm7:00pm 6:51pm – 7:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Seattle Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Seattle, Washington (Pacific time).

Updated Seattle SX schedule
Updated Seattle SX schedule SMX

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Saturday, February 13, 2026

  • 9:00 am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 7:00 pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 12:00 am Gates Close

Saturday, February 14, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:15am 50cc Micro Bike Race #1 (30 min event)
  • 9:00am 50cc Micro Bike Race #2 (30 min event)
  • 9:00am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 9:45am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 10:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 12:00am – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 1:00pm – 3:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 4:00pm Youth Bike Race
  • 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, February 15, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 8:00am Amateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
  • 10:00am Amateur Bike Race #2 (2 hr event)
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Seattle Supercross

Seattle Supercross Race Center

Seattle Supercross Injury Report

Seattle Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Revised: February 13 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Updated Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
40 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 14, 2026
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Revised: February 10 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Big Buck GNCC

Big Buck GNCC Race Center

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lumen Field
Address: 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina
Track Address: 170 Red Barn Rd Union SC  29335

Directions to Big Buck Farm

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Seattle Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Check out the track layout for round six.

  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview01
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview02
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview03
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview04
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview05
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck GNCC
Big Buck GNCC GNGC Racing

2026 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 118
2Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 91
3Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 89
4Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 88
5Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 80
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 106
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 101
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 98
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 91
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 89
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 251
2Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 247
3Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 207
4Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 196
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 190
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 309
2Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 303
3Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 291
4Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 223
5Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 221
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 279
2Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 242
3Raley L Messer Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 210
4Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 205
5James D Simpson James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 133
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 272
2Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 267
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 193
4Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 181
5Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 145
Full Standings


